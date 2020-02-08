advertisement

MIAMI – When deciding whether to trade for Andre Iguodala, the Miami Heat went into research. They talked to people who knew Iguodala. You saw what he did last season. They delved deeply into the analytics.

And they came to a determination.

“He’s the elite,” said Heat President Pat Riley.

It’s that simple. That’s why Iguodala is now in the colors of Heat and a team that wasn’t even good enough to hit last season’s playoffs is thinking as it prepares for a run in the 2020 post-season , Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill did a daily shooteround training session with the team in Sacramento on Friday to get a first impression of life with the heat.

“He is an elite defender, an elite team defender and an elite implementation assistant. He is one of the areas that are really tangible,” said Riley. “You won’t lose that in seven months. And it was probably a blessing that he hasn’t played in seven months.

Iguodala last played an NBA game in June when he scored 22 points in the last game of last season’s NBA final. He was sold to Memphis by Golden State in early July and never played for the Grizzlies while waiting to be transferred to another location – the start of a seven-month process.

“I still feel like I have a lot of time,” 36-year-old Iguodala told reporters in Sacramento after the shootaround. “I surprised myself when I took the time and saw how springy my legs had to be. As soon as the body has recovered a little better. Now it’s all about finding the shape of the NBA game. It’s hard to really practice that. It shouldn’t take too long. “

Iguodala was the MVP of the 2015 NBA finals and went to each of the last five title series as part of the Golden State Warriors. The Heat hasn’t been in the final since 2014, missed the playoffs in three of the last five years, and went into the past offseason without a retired Dwyane Wade and no place for free agents to sign.

It didn’t stop them. They landed Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia, met their assessments of newcomers Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, watched Bam Adebayo become an all-star, and got the sixth entry of the year from Goran Dragic His new off-the-bench position has been greatly improved by Derrick Jones Jr. and Duncan Robinson, who benefited from the team’s ongoing commitment to development.

And now Iguodala is being added to a team that already has a 34 to 16 start and is firmly in the race for home in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think it is said that we really feel that this group has the right to really do that now,” said heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “And we’re going to get three experienced players with a lot of experience. Andre obviously brings his championship with him, someone who has played in so many great moments … this championship experience is invaluable. You can’t ask for a price.”

Crowder said he noticed how the heat played on opening night when Memphis lost to Miami. He didn’t like the result so much, but he liked what he saw.

“It just feels like they’re having fun,” said Crowder in Sacramento. “They play very hard, a very competitive group. I just want to add something. I am a competitor. I like to win. I like to do everything to win. I am here for fun and some wins to fetch. “

Hill said it was no secret what the heat was shooting at.

“They have championship inspirations,” said Hill. “You are talking about a prestigious franchise that did it. And the management of this ship has done it several times.”

The leader of this ship is Riley, nine-time overall winner and three-time defending champion at Heat. He makes no secret of it: the deal was closed with the aim of getting closer to the fight for another ring. The Heat has also been given a certain cap space in this trade, which opens the buyout market this season. You’ll have more money than expected this summer, and then enough to have a maximum player in the mix in 2021.

You are on the right track again.

“A lot of good things happened,” said Riley. “And we hope that they continue to happen.”

