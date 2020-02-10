advertisement

The St. Louis Battlehawks defeated Dallas Renegades 15-9 on Sunday in week 1 of the (new) XFL. Pat McAfee was a side journalist for ESPN, and the former Indianapolis Colts-Punter was a hit when an excellent punt was ruined.

In the third quarter, St. Louis hunter Marquette King – the Raiders from 2013-17 and the Broncos from 2018 – blew up a perfect hunter who seemed ready to be within the one-yard line stopping when his teammate Steve Beauharnais knocked the ball down into the end zone for a touchback.

McAfee is understandably very serious about the art of poking and lost it when King’s poking led to a touchback:

After this Marquette King punt, someone looks at @PatMcAfeeShow 😆 @ xfl2020 pic.twitter.com/SIvJxCPz1o

– ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2020

“OOOH! THAT WAS THE PERFECT … JUST KEEP AWAY FROM THE BALL! JUST TOUCH IT! MARQUETTE JUST HIT A PERFECT POINT! JUST TOUCH IT, BUDDY!”

McAfee even interviewed Beauharnais after blowing the punt.

And Pat McAfee interviewed him. LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZhJPBzO49B

– RE-ATTACHED (@ FTBeard1) February 10, 2020

Oh, and McAfee and Troy Aikman were almost run over on the sidelines.

The dangers of side interviews in the game. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/Xi3Y5x2PcA

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

