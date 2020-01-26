advertisement

Pat Collins-owned Greyound participated with a 5 to 1 odds and won the first prize of $ 25,000

WEST PALM BEACH – Matching that a Pat Collins greyhound won the last $ 50,000 for He’s My Man Classic at the Palm Beach Kennel Club on Saturday.

Pat C Dewdrop, who was placed 5-1 on the third choice, took the lead in the first round and won the first prize of $ 25,000 in two lengths.

It was fitting because Collins owned Pat C Rendezvous, who electrified the racetrack a quarter of a century ago by winning a world record in 36 consecutive races. “Rhonda” broke Ballyregan Bob’s world record on June 4, 1994 with her 34th consecutive win.

“It feels great, it feels wonderful,” said Collins from his Denver home. “We have had a lot of success in Palm Beach.”

Pat C Dewdrop ($ 12.20) broke third place, but hurried to the front in the first lap, holding Oshkosh Noisy back on the Royal Palm Course in 29.42 seconds.

“I felt really good when I saw that she passed the first exit,” said coach Jerry Koppe. “I thought it would take a good dog to run them down. It is the first time that we have won this race after we have won all other races here. “

Unfortunately, it is also the last time that a dog wins the He’s My Man Classic. The route must stop the race for greyhounds by December 31 due to a voter amendment passed in 2018.

PBKC remains open and offers simulcasting for other Pari-Mutuels and continues to operate a poker room, but the dogs can only race for 339 days.

“I feel good when we were the last, but it’s sad because I don’t want them to be the last,” said Koppe. “People will always remember that you won the last one, but I would be more than willing to keep running and much more. He is my husband’s classic.”

The last He’s My Man Classic, named after the greyhound that won 66 out of 86 races at PBKC, attracted a nice crowd under a blue sky.

The He’s My Man Classic is the first of three $ 50,000 races taking place this spring. The James W. Paul Derby is February 29 and St. Patrick’s Invitational is March 14.

Railway President Pat Rooney Jr. said the PBKC officials never considered cutting races to save money.

“We’ll cover this year, even if it’s a special year that comes as close to normal as possible,” said Rooney. “These guys (trainers) work hard. They are the bread and butter of our industry. I wanted to make sure that if they have a dog that is good enough, they will be able to participate in a stake race.

“My father was always a big believer in what he called The Show. He was always of the opinion that one should always organize an event to attract people instead of just letting them look at a screen. We are considering adding one or two more big races in the fall as some kind of grand finale. “

