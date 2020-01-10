advertisement

Jake DeBrusk scored twice, including a goal in the third period, David Pastrnak had a hat trick and the Boston Bruins edged the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-4 Thursday night.

DeBrusk, who added an assist, and Pastrnak scored 33 seconds away in the third, as the Bruins rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the final nine minutes to win their second straight since a three-game stint. Pastrnak extended his lead to 35 goals with his third hat-trick of the season.

The Jets scored for Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele, who lost in the last race of a four-match road trip (2-1-1).

advertisement

Jaroslav Halak stopped 17 strokes for Boston. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets moved 4-3 ahead when Scheifele back gave up Halak and into the Bruins net at 7:50 of the third period. Pastrnak responded at 11:13 to a source from David Kreci after a kick from DeBrusk was pulled ahead of Brosso.

DeBrusk’s one-time advice of a Charlie McAvoy at 11:46 gave Boston a 5-4 advantage. Brossoit pulled away with just over a minute left, but Winnipeg couldn’t get an equalizer.

The Bruins went ahead 3-2 with 1:11 remaining in the second period when DeBrusk forced a turnover on a Jets linebacker and ended the breakaway ice with a slide of the ball over the Brosso handle. The Jets scored the score at 3 just 1:03 later on a Pionk steering wheel from the blue line in the power play.

Winnipeg were on the board first at 7:35 of the first period when Connor hit the puck back and forth on his bat to spill defender Torey Krug and beat Halak in the background. The target was Connor’s eighth in his last nine games.

Pastrnak tied the game at 17:14 with a win from behind the net by Joachim Nordstrom. After Copp put the Jets up 2-1 in a redirect of a Josh Morrissey blast in the power play at the six minute mark of the second, Pastrnak struck again at 9:41 when his power play with a timer jumped off the bar and we .

Pastrnak extended his points in 12 games (nine goals, 10 assists).

– Starting the media level

advertisement