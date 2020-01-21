advertisement

Pastor Joseph Serwadda (L) at the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Parliament on Tuesday (PHOTO / PML Daily).

KAMPALA – Joseph Serwadda, President of the Church of the Ugandan-born President Apostle, called on parliament to speed up the review and legislate the marriage bill, saying it will work to silence those who seek to destabilize the institution of marriage in the country.

Serwadda called Tuesday morning as he spoke to guests at the Parliament’s interfaith prayer breakfast.

Serwadda’s remarks were in response to statements made by Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, head of the House of Prayer Ministries International at Canan Land in Makerere Kikoni, who said that marriage swore as arguing that “ until the death separates us ” is not biblical and is the cause of murders between couples and continued to challenge his congregation to show him a couple in the Bible who made such vows.

“I have read the Bible countless times, but I have never come across a verse telling the bride and groom that it would be death to separate them, these vows pronounced by Anglicans, Catholics and newborns are satanic that is why when couples find that they are no longer compatible, they find ways to kill each other because the wishes imply death, “said Bugingo.

He added, “People don’t just kill others. These are the vows when Abraham married Sarah, did he make these vows? Vows come from hell. “

Serwadda used the podium of Parliament to respond to Bugingio accusing Bugingo, whose marriage is on the rocks, used his media house and made derogatory statements against the institution of marriage.

“While we may brandish the biblical scriptures to the accusations it denounces in the churches, we see Parliament as the only solution to keep order in this matter. We need a legal position to silence it, and many others, for now and in the future if your Parliament quickly passes the Marriage Bill into a law that would have silenced opponents about marriage and serious relationships, “said Serwadda.

He also argued that Parliament, when drafting existing legislation on marriage and divorce, did not make the celebration of these marriages subject to the rights, ceremonies, customs and practices of the various Christian denominations, which, according to him, contrasts sharply with the provisions of the Marriage and Divorce Act of the Mohammedan religion.

He said that years later the Ugandan constitution provided for Kurdish courts to deal with marriage and divorce matters to Muslims, making Islam the only religion in Uganda with exclusive rights designed around their faith.

Serwadda argued that it is necessary to also support Christian denominations in this country because the Christian faith has different denominations which are diverse and particular to each other, and some have internal mechanisms and provisions such as church courts to deal with marriage matters, but these are not provided for in current laws and are not provided for in the draft law.

He also called for a review of the nature of licensing that aims to license buildings and not ministers of the gospel, but marriage is not about things, but rather that people say these Licensing rules have contributed to many disadvantages when celebrating weddings.

