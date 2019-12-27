advertisement

Alain Vigneault’s team starts a six-game hike in San Jose on Saturday evening.

VOORHEES – Ask Alain Vigneault about everything that happened in Philadelphia before this season, and he will politely move the indoor tablet he always uses between his teeth and cheek so he can smile and say, “You know what. .. I was not here So I can’t really comment on that. “

This means that many things that are normal in this area are new to him … like Disney On Ice, which sends the Flyers and 76ers onto the streets for at least a week after Christmas.

History says that the trip was not good for the flyers. In the last four seasons, the team is a combined 2-11-3 on the annual road trip that heralds in the new year. The last time they set a victory record was the 2013/14 season with a 5: 1: 0.

“I don’t see any real difficulties,” said Vigneault. “I like this trip.

“You often come back from Christmas and have a morning skate and play that night. We had a skate today. We fly to San Jose tomorrow morning, go ice skating and play back to back (Saturday night against the sharks and Sunday evening against the Anaheim Ducks). I’m not crazy about the fact that they don’t get us back in 24 hours, but between 21 and 22 hours in a row, but we did it a few times this year. I think you just have to get used to it.

“I like that. We are on the road for 12 days. We have six big games. As a team that sees itself as a playoff team, you have to have a good record. It is an opportunity for us to improve our course record, which is currently is less than 0.500. It’s a good test, a good challenge. “

Every year the NHL starts on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and December 26th. It is enshrined in the collective agreement so it cannot be bypassed (although the flyers broke the rules on December 26, 2015 and were later fined) instead of waiting until the next morning.

If it gets even more difficult to go back on the street right after opening the presents and eating Christmas cookies, it may be the three days that you don’t have enough calories.

“You have a three-day break and then you are on the road again. You have to deal with travel and injuries and so on,” said Scott Laughton, who could be activated with a groin strain against the San Jose Sharks from an injured reservation on Saturday.

“You have to make sure that you are well prepared when you go out there. It is no different than this year when we returned to Europe and then to Vancouver. We will be prepared. Just be ready and hydrated.”

Last season, the Flyers were between 15 and 16 and 4 when they flew to Tampa Bay on December 27 to play the flash. In the previous season, they were 15-13-8 when they drove to the airport on their way to South Florida.

This season with a 21-11-5 record feels different.

“I think we’re in a different shape this year,” said Jake Voracek. “It is difficult to undertake such a journey if you are a team of 500. You know that you have to dig really deep and grind some points to end a game above .500 at worst. You need a lever. You’re rested. We’ve had a winning streak in four games the past two days, which is great for us. We just have to find a way to stick together. It’s a long way. You’ll get tired towards the end, of course, but it will show how good we are as a team. “

The season as a whole has been impressive for the Vigneault crew in their first year with him behind the bench.

Not only are they in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot, they have also overcome the defeats of Nolan Patrick, Laughton twice, Michael Raffl for the last nine games (he should return in Los Angeles on Sunday) and Oskar Lindblom for the season after a cancer diagnosis.

“Boys went up,” said Laughton. “You see people who have been called up, who entered the role directly and felt comfortable there. You did a really good job. We got a good goal and played good D. It kind of comes together. “

Now they have to continue on the street where they have an 8-9-1 record.

“There is no way for me on the street or at home,” said Vigneault. “There is only one way to play and that is the right way and we have to find that out on the street. I think we were just a little more inconsistent on the street.”

