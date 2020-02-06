advertisement

Passengers who survived the crash landing in Istanbul with three deaths and a crumpled Turkish plane said the departure of the plane was unusually fast.

Engin Demir, who was injured in the crash, told NTV TV that he had really noticed the speed when the inexpensive Pegasus Airline’s Boeing 737 landed at Sabiha Gokcen airport on the evening of February 5th.

In strong wind and heavy rain, the aircraft flew over the runway. According to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya, it slipped about 50 to 60 meters before falling into a 30 meter deep trench. The eleven-year-old plane broke into three parts and forced passengers to squeeze through cracks and climb onto the damaged wings. In addition to the deaths, 180 people were injured, the authorities said.

“I couldn’t stop at the speed. It all happened in 2-3 seconds, ”said Demir from his hospital bed in Istanbul.

Demir said he was trapped for a while by debris that fell out of the luggage compartment.

“There were screams and shouts. I tried to calm the people around me. Help came soon, ”he said.

Another survivor, Alper Kulu, told the DHA news agency that the flight was “abnormal from start to finish.”

Soldiers guard the wreckage of a Pegasus Airlines plane after it slid off the runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport on February 6, 2020. (Emrah Gurel / AP)

“It was a very turbulent flight. The plane landed heavily. It was very quick compared to other flights, ”he said, adding that“ after the wheels were put on, an announcement “Welcome to Istanbul” was made. “

He said the plane suddenly swayed left and right, then dipped to the left to fall into the steep trench. He said the impact turned the seats in front of him completely. He said he was pushing to get out because he feared the plane would explode.

“There was panic and shouting. Everyone cried for help. I got out of the plane with a broken arm and climbed 30 to 40 meters. I’ve heard announcements that the plane may explode, ”he said.

The aircraft, which carried 177 passengers and six crew members from the western Turkish city of Izmir, included people from 12 countries. Yerlikaya said early Thursday that all of the injured were stable but had four significant injuries. He did not go into detail about it. The three dead were Turkish citizens.

Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, told a press conference in Istanbul that the black boxes had been retrieved and decrypted.

“It is not easy to speak here when there is death, damage or injury,” said Nane, choking. He said Pegasus would work to heal the wounds caused by the fatal landing.

“There are tons of questions, how did it happen, why did it happen?” He said, adding that the information would be shared by the authorities and the company with the public if it were available.

According to Nane, the 180 injured were brought to 23 hospitals, 56 of which had already been treated and released.

Rescue workers evacuate an injured person from the wreckage of an airplane after it slipped off the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on February 5, 2020. (Emrah Gurel / AP)

Pegasus Airlines changed its Twitter logo to a blackened version in the spirit of mourning, saying that it was to support loved ones and friends who lost their loved ones.

Nane said the company’s pilots were “encouraged” and trained to avoid risk, make stable approaches, avoid landings when necessary, and redirect to alternative airports. He said the flight safety values ​​were above EU standards.

The company is majority owned by the Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family. 34.5 percent of the shares are on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange. The fleet of 83 aircraft flies to more than 100 destinations.

Work on the crash site continued on Thursday, and the crews dismantled the interior while the police guarded the wreck. Flights resumed, although some delays and cancellations continued.

Despite Nane’s assurances, Pegasus has seen several runway crossings recently.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane slipped off the runway at the same Istanbul airport on January 7, causing the airport to temporarily close. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 from the Pegasus fleet slipped off the tarmac at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to a standstill in the dirt above the Black Sea, with its nose to the water. Nobody was injured.

By Zeynep Bilginsoy

