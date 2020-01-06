advertisement

A passenger plane landed off the bottom of a runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport during a snowstorm Sunday, but a WestJet spokeswoman said no one was injured.

The airline confirmed Flight 248 – en route from Toronto to Halifax – landed shortly after noon and overseeing runway 14 with 172 passengers and seven crew members on board.

Photos from the scene suggest that the Boeing 737-800 escaped heavy damage. However, the airport authority confirmed that the plane was left disabled at the end of the runway.

Passenger Eric Wynne, a photographer with the Halifax Chronicle-Herald daily, said the landing was “a little chaotic”.

“It was a little more violent, as I’m sure (the plane) had a bit of wind shear,” he said in an interview. “As we hit the fuel, it was swinging, rotating side by side, but the air strike kept it real and fair.”

Wynne said after the plane landed, everything looked normal – until the plane stopped.

“We saw snow-covered grass outside the windows,” he said. “And then the pilot came in and said we slipped off the track.”

The transition to the grassy area was smooth, Wynne said.

“It was just like I was running my car and running over my shoulder,” he said, adding that the plane appeared to have traveled about 50 meters across the runway.

“It was snowing, but not too much,” he said. “But there was a hoarding on the ground.”

@TSBCanada has released the aircraft. They will conduct an investigation into the incident. # WS248

– WestJet (@WestJet) January 5, 2020

Wynne said crew and passengers remained at ease as buses arrived to take them to the terminal.

All of the passengers left the plane at 2:30 pm. However, the plane had not yet had to be moved by 6 p.m. Local time.

The eastern half of the province, including the region east of Halifax, was under a winter storm warning when the plane landed. Snow and whitening conditions were evident at the airport shortly after the landing plane.

WestJet spokesman Lauren Stewart said the airline later issued an apology to passengers and canceled three flights to St. John’s, N.L., Halifax and Toronto.

Later in the day, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed that it had sent an investigative team to the airport. The independent agency, which investigates air, rail, marine and pipeline accidents, released the aircraft to WestJet at 4:30 p.m.

On November 7, 2018, a Boeing 747 cargo plane landed on the same runway, plowed through several oncoming lights and sailing vehicles, and was approached to crash through the airport’s outer fence.

The SkyLease Cargo plane was badly damaged after sliding 210 meters off the runway in rainy conditions as it moved off a highway with a possible arrow.

Flight KKE 4854, which had arrived from Bericagago shortly after 5am, had to be loaded with live lobster destined for China.

At that time, the airport authority was in the process of installing a safety zone at the end of the runway, a type of buffer strip that gives the aircraft extra stopping distance and which can reduce the damage and risk to passengers in the event of an overpass.

The Transportation Safety Board says all runways longer than 1,800 feet must have a 300-foot end of the runway or an aircraft stopping device that provides an equivalent level of safety. Runway 14 is 2300 meters long.

Since 2005, there have been 140 runway exceedances in Canada, 19 of which have been the subject of a comprehensive TSB investigation.

– With files by Andrew Vaughan.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

