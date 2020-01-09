advertisement

Three passengers, who were on a hotel shuttle bus when it was stolen from Dublin Airport, only found that a crime occurred after they left the vehicle.

The English couple and a Colombian citizen were picked up from Terminal 2 at the airport on Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m. and taken to the nearby Hotel Carlton.

However, when two Co Meath men got on the bus and drove it away while the driver was not on board, the passengers noticed nothing unusual. The vehicle, a Ford Transit, was stolen when the driver stepped back for a moment.

The suspects, who are related to each other and come from Navan, took the shuttle bus from the airport to the M1 and left at Junction 7. They dropped off their passengers at the City North Hotel.

The distance the minibus traveled from Dublin Airport in the early morning of Wednesday morning.

When the three passengers entered the hotel staff, they realized that something unusual had happened and it gradually became apparent that the van they were sitting in had been stolen.

The three passengers then returned by taxi to Dublin Airport and flew out of the country on Wednesday. Shaken by the experience, but unharmed.

The two men were finally arrested after stealing a second vehicle at Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The suspects, over 30 years old, were questioned on Wednesday evening at Carrickmacross Garda Station on suspicion of improper detention and unauthorized kidnapping of the minibus.

