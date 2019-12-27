advertisement

Before Our Wind The ferry terminals are busy on Friday, December 27th. (News Bulletin file photo)

Travelers face multiple sailing receptions at ferry terminals on the busiest day of the season

Nanaimo Three Sail Reception, Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver Two Sail Reception

It will be a long day at the ferry terminal for many holiday travelers.

There is a lot of sailing reception in B.C. The ferry terminals on which is the busiest day of the season travel, according to the ferry corporate website.

At Nanaimo’s Bay Departure Terminal, there is a three-sail reception at Horseshoe Bay of West Vancouver, at 5:55 p.m. the cruise is already 100 percent packed. There is a similar situation at Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal at 3:15 p.m. cruise to Tsawwassen already packed and 5:45 p.m. cruise with 89 percent capacity.

Traffic in the other direction is not that busy, with deck space still remaining at 3:45 p.m. cruising from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay. The Tsawwassen to Duke Point ferry has a two-sailing reception, with 5:45 p.m. 80 per cent capacity ferry.

For travelers at Victoria Bay Swartz, there is a two-sailing reception to reach Tsawwassen, with 2 p.m. cruise fully booked but room at 3 p.m. boat. There is also a double sailing reception in the other direction, with 3 p.m. two thirds of the ferry full.

Before our era the ships added 171 cruises to its regular holiday schedule.

