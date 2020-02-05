advertisement

TOKYO – About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked in a cruise ship docked by Japan after health officials confirmed Wednesday that 10 people on board had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

As infected patients were transferred from Japan’s Coast Guard to hospitals on the continent, the rest of the passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Corp. ship were quarantined and given medical examinations. Only 31 results from 273 tests have been accepted so far, revealing the 10 confirmed cases.

The quarantine decision meant that passengers at Princess Carnival’s Diamond, who had arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day voyage, would now spend two more weeks aboard the ship at the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.

Passengers on the boat took to social media to detail their condition, posting photos of officials in masks and dresses performing health checks, room service meals, empty hallways and a barren deck.

British passenger David Abel said all passengers were confined to their cabs on Wednesday morning, with staff distributing rooms for rooms.

“The challenging situation for me is that I’m an insulin dependent diabetic,” Abel said in a video taken in his cabin and posted on his Facebook page, adding that regular and timely food intake was an important part of managing his condition.

“We don’t have a choice in what we can eat. The announcement recently was that they are starting on the bottom deck and are working upstairs – I’m on the ninth deck.”

“This is not a good situation for me as a diabetic and I’m sure there are many, many more diabetics on the boat.”

A 43-year-old Hong Kong resident aboard a boat with six family members, including his wife and son, said that since Wednesday’s lunch, they had been getting coffee and water but no food. They were hungry but had their own food, he said.

“I’m not waiting for the range of emotions in the next couple of weeks,” he told Reuters from his family’s windowless room. “They will be taken as they come.”

The man, who declined to be named, said he, his wife and son had been tested for the virus after he had a cold in the boat and seen the doctor, but none of them had been diagnosed with it, though he wondered if the virus would appear later.

Another passenger, using the handle @daxa_tw, tweeted that “he was hearing from many sides that people are upset and worried”.

The cruise ship was caught in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who joined for a 14-day cruise test tested positive for the virus after leaving for Hong Kong on 25 January. The man had joined a coastal excursion in Kagoshima, Southwest Japan, on January 22, local media reports.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said officials will continue to monitor passengers and crew remaining for possible symptom development, suggesting that more test samples may be obtained.

None of the 10 people infected – three from each from Japan and Hong Kong, two Australians, one American and one Philippine crew member – had severe symptoms, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

FREE TRIP

In an effort to appease the quarantined passengers, Carnival’s Princess Cruises said they will receive free internet and phone services “in order to stay in touch with family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to ‘ kept all the guests. “

The ship would go out to sea to perform “normal maritime operations,” she added, including producing fresh water, before receiving food and other supplies from Yokohama.

Carnival said passengers stranded at Princess Diamond will receive both a full refund and a future cruise loan. It canceled the other two cruises that were scheduled for the same boat to leave Yokohama on February 4 and February 12, respectively.

Not all passengers were too concerned about the big change in route. American Ashley Rhodes-Courter posted a text message exchange on Instagram with her parents Gay and Phil Courter, who are aboard.

Coupleift joked that “the food is great, the staff are in good shape and we’re all in the same boat … Plus they haven’t run out of any great noir.” (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Chris Gallagher, Linda Sieg, Ju-min Park, Ritsuko Ando, ​​David Dolan, and Elaine Lies; Editing by Jane Wardell and Gerry Doyle)

