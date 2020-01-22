advertisement

TAMAQUA, Pa. – On a snowy day in Tamaqua, a freight train roared through the town on its way to its destination, but passenger trains could stop here this summer.

“Everyone benefits from more passenger trains and more train traffic,” says city manager Kevin Steigerwalt.

During a town council meeting this week, it was announced that the town would join forces with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to build a platform at the Tamaqua train station. This allows people to get on board and safely get off the train for tourist excursions during special events and vacations.

“Rail and coal mining is deeply rooted in this community and having a train platform in the city will increase train traffic, meaning more people coming to the city center, which means more business opportunities, more tourism. Everyone benefits from more, “Steigerwalt said.

According to the railroad, the platform costs around $ 50,000. The municipality has agreed to contribute approximately $ 36,000 to the project, with $ 20,000 coming from donations.

“At the moment, when they bring trains to the city, they have to help people take a series of portable steps up and down with them, which is precarious for small children and the elderly. It is a liability, “Steigerwalt said, adding that the platform would solve that problem.

