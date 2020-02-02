advertisement

A passenger who flew from Moscow to Dublin this weekend will be kept isolated and tested for coronavirus.

The flight landed shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday and the passenger was transported in an ambulance.

Flyers were given to passengers during the flight by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HSPC), informing them that they “flew with a possible case of a novel corona virus”.

Images of the leaflet, which is distributed on social media, show that passengers were asked to “avoid contact with other people as much as possible tonight”.

In the package insert of February 1, passengers were advised to stay at home or in their hotel room if they got sick, “especially with cough, sore throat, shortness of breath at high temperatures”, and to call a doctor or 999 and point out been on the flight.

“A public health doctor will contact you tomorrow.”

Spokeswoman for the HSE and the Ministry of Health would not confirm any information about the incident. In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Department of Health announced that there were no confirmed cases in Ireland as of February 1st. It was stated that no comments or confirmations on suspicious cases were given or that response plans for suspicious cases were activated.

The Ministry said: “Ireland has made plans as part of its comprehensive preparedness to deal with public health emergencies such as the novel Coronavirus (2019 nCoV).

“The goal of these plans in Ireland for responding to the novel coronavirus is currently to contain. This aims to maximize the likelihood that a case will be revealed if someone appears here and prevent it from being passed on to another person. “

“The activation of protocols with which this is achieved is a central and expected characteristic of our willingness and continuous response. The protocol always ensures that the people involved are fully informed and know what is going on. Activation is an indication of the quality and responsiveness of the agencies and staff they carry out in healthcare, emergency services and Ireland’s ports of entry. “

The department said no information was provided on “individual activations of these plans or individual cases of novel coronoavirus other than confirmed cases”.

