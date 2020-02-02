advertisement

According to the Italian Ministry of Health, a Chinese cruise passenger suspected of suffering from a corona virus that has resulted in quarantines and closures in several cities in China is not infected.

The health department confirmed the development on its website with the words “Cruise ship samples are negative”. CNN reported to the Ministry that the patients had the H1N2 flu virus.

The incident prompted Costa Cruises to investigate the matter while local officials held the ship in port and did not allow passengers to disembark, a spokesman for the mayor’s office said.

A spokesman for Costa Cruises informed the Epoch Times that a “hygiene protocol for a guest” had been activated on the Costa Smeralda off the coast of Civitavecchia. The person is of Chinese origin.

Together with her fellow travelers, she was isolated “since last night in the clinic”.

“As soon as the suspected case was identified, the medical team on board immediately activated all relevant health procedures in order to isolate and manage the case immediately,” said the cruise ship.

“All other passengers are currently on board,” another spokesman told CNN, adding to Reuters that the Costa Smeralda is being held off the Italian coast. According to reports, around 6,000 to 7,000 people are on board.

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda docks on January 30, 2020 in the port of Civitavecchia north of Rome. (Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images)

According to Davide Barbano, spokesman for the shipping company, 114 Americans are currently on the ship.

The cruise ship had initially “come from Palma de Mallorca and is currently undertaking weeklong cruises in the western Mediterranean,” the company told AFP. A company spokesman told Reuters that no one was allowed to leave the ship while medical examinations were being carried out.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a statement that his government was “not concerned, but vigilant and cautious,” AFP said

The Mayor of Civitavecchia, Ernesto Tedesco, also made a statement, saying that suspected coronavirus cases in the port were “under control”.

“From this morning I am in constant contact with the health and sea authorities. We stick to all the logs and monitor the case constantly, ”he said.

The Italian maritime authority agreed to hold passengers at the mayor’s request, said Patrick Vignola, a spokesman for the mayor.

“The mayor is not authorized to override port authority decisions,” Vignola told NBC News. “However, when we found out that more than a thousand passengers were allowed to disembark, he sent a request to the Ministry of Health, the port authority and the health authority to let all passengers on board until the results of the tests cleared up the suspicion of coronavirus. “

Vignola added: “He did this because, as mayor, he is responsible for the well-being of his citizens and worried dock workers asked him,“ How do we know we’re safe? “We are glad that the authorities have listened to our request. “

The development is due to the fact that American citizens evacuated from virus-infested Wuhan have voluntarily stayed at a California Air Force base to undergo medical examinations. At least 19 countries have reported cases of coronavirus infections, while U.S. disease control and prevention centers have warned of unnecessary trips to China.

The State Department also advised US citizens to rethink the trip to China and avoid the trip to Hubei Province, the capital of which is Wuhan.

According to the company, the ship is underway for seven-day cruises in Civitavecchia, La Spezia, Savona, Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

Civitavecchia is about 80 km north of Rome, the capital.

