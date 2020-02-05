advertisement

Flair is the first ultra low cost freight carrier operating in the Canadian market.

Postmedia

Ultra-low cost carrier Flair Airlines is embarking on a cruise crossing that will allow users unlimited flights on its Canadian routes this spring.

Pass Pass Pass – applicable to flights between February 13 and May 13 – costs $ 499 for the base plan, which excludes Friday and Sunday, and $ 699 for unlimited unlimited flights.

“This transition is for people and speaks to our mission to make air travel more accessible, affordable and desirable for everyone,” Sarah Riches, Flair’s commercial director, said in a statement.

Flair, launched in 2017, said it flew more than one million passengers and expects to reach 1.5 million this year. The airline now has 120 flights a week to Canada, serving airports in Calgary, Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Passes will only be sold until February 12th.

