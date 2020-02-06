advertisement

The Pasay Voyagers, which were rejuvenated after a change of coach and some important newcomers in the off-season, are in the playoffs for the first time in the franchise history of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The Voyagers were able to find their way back in time and secured an important 16th victory in the Chooks-to-Go-Lakan season at the Cuneta Astrodome late Tuesday evening at the expense of Mindoro Tamaraws (84: 72).

Unannounced coach Marlon Martin, who led energetic striker Dhon Reverente from Muntinlupa and great shooter Raymund Ilagan from Laguna to transform the team from a Northern League squad to a squad with problems.

It hardly mattered that Voyagers would face San Juan and Manila in the first round of the playoffs, as they already scored the first goal of the season they had set out to do.

The fact that they took their playoff place in front of the Pasay faithful under the leadership of Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano made their performance more unforgettable.

“I think it’s special to have this playoff place at home,” said Martin. “We are satisfied with the success and will prepare as best as possible for the playoffs.”

San Juan secured a home advantage for the entire playoff when beating Caloocan (111: 88), and Batangas also secured a place in the South Division playoffs after dropping Bacolod (63: 54).

