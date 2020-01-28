advertisement

The leaders of the seven largest parties fighting the parliamentary elections encountered housing shortages, crime, possible coalition options, and other issues in an often cacophonic television debate last night.

The debate took place at the National University of Ireland in Galway and was broadcast live on RTÉ television.

Moderated by Claire Byrne, it began with a lively exchange between Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin boss Mary Lou McDonald about the question of the coalition and the promise of Sinn Féin candidates to obey the party as elected representatives ,

Ms. McDonald said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were “arrogant and even disgusting” when they refused to speak to Sinn Féin about forming a coalition government.

Mr Martin replied that neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael Sinn Féin owed a place in the government.

Union leader Brendan Howlin suggested that left-wing parties should join forces and negotiate as a group to form a government.

The heads of state and government held familiar positions on housing, crime, taxes and various topics, with most heads of state and government receiving applause from the public at various points.

The participants were the chairman of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar, Mr. Martin, Ms. McDonald, Mr. Howlin, the chairman of Green Eamon Ryan, Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit and Róisín Shortall from the Social Democrats.

All parties promised to build more houses. Ms. McDonald promised 100,000 new social housing.

Mr. Varadkar defended his party’s buying aid and said: “We have already doubled the supply of housing and I can double it again.”

Mr. Ryan said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s guidelines – which propose a savings program for first-time buyers – mean: “You could also give the check to the developer.”

Mr. Boyd-Barrett met with great applause when he criticized Nama’s sale of real estate to investors and vulture funds. He also called for Irish banks to provide cheaper mortgages.

In response to the allegations that he was partly responsible for the escalation of the housing crisis by leaving Fine Gael in government, Martin said he refused to overthrow the government because of the threat of Brexit.

Mr. Varadkar has vigorously defended his plans to cut taxes and insisted that they are prudent and affordable.

