The appropriateness of Sinn Féin as a ruling party was one of the dominant themes of the final television debate between the main party leaders, raising questions about the party’s economic policy and its paramilitary associations.

Leo Varadkar, chairman of Fine Gael, and his colleague from Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, discussed potential vulnerabilities during the second tour debate on Tuesday evening’s RTÉ campaign, moderated by Miriam O’Callaghan and Dave McCullagh Sinn Fein’s call to voters is focused.

It followed Sinn Féin’s emergence as the most popular party among voters after overtaking both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the Irish Times / Ipsos recent MRBI poll.

Ms. McDonald’s late inclusion in the debate was confirmed on Monday by a series of polls showing that voters are increasingly supporting Sinn Fein. RTÉ’s initial decision to disqualify was sharply criticized by Sinn Fein president, who in Tuesday’s debate highlighted how, after years of Fianna Fáil-backed government by Fine Gael, voters were “thirsty for change”.

While Ms. McDonald was considered useful by some political observers for not participating in the first leaders’ debate held on Virgin Media Television on January 22, Tuesday night, she was closely scrutinized on several issues of crime and crime a manifesto “full of taxes”.

Despair

Mr Martin pointed out that Sinn Féin had repeatedly voted against supporting the continuation of the offenses against the state law.

The Sinn Fein leader described the Fine Gael leader’s criticism of her party’s stance towards the Special Criminal Court as “a call to despair”.

However, she declined to answer a question directly as to whether she supported the Special Criminal Court and instead noted that 21st-century trials were required to deal with “21st-century criminals”.

With just four days to go until Saturday’s election day, all three heads of government were aware that many voters were still undecided when they took various measures to gain support in a crucial phase of the campaign.

In a debate in which each party leader frequently attacked both opponents, the Fine Gael leader admitted that it was an “election to change” and added that his government was managing change through social reform, a growing economy and had pushed the resources of Lake Garda across and prepared the impact of Brexit.

“This is the kind of change I’ve made and I want to get through it,” said Varadkar.

The Taoiseach warned that a government in Fianna Fáil would “ruin the economy” while a victory in Sinn Féin would jeopardize jobs and people’s incomes.

Mr. Varadkar tried to defend his government’s housing policies, claiming that the crisis management figures were moving in the right direction.

market

Fianna Fáil’s leader, however, said Fine Gael had “left everything to the market for too long.”

Ms. McDonald justified her party’s policy of introducing a freeze and claimed that the scale of the housing problem required such intervention. She accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of being the party of the builders and landlords.

Mr. Martin claimed that the accusation that Fianna Fáil had been in government for four years was “the big lie of the campaign” and defended his party’s role in a trust and supply agreement as “the right thing for the country”.

Fianna Fáil’s leader said people wanted change, and his party would enforce it in the areas of insurance, childcare, and healthcare.

