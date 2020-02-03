advertisement

Party leaders are preparing a series of last-minute attacks against each other as they fight for their benefits in the last week of the campaign.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set the risk calculated by Fine Gael as calculated risk on Sunday when he called some Fianna Fáil TDs “hillbilly” who opposed “social progress”.

There was an angry reaction from senior Fianna Fáil figures who claimed that the “mask of the Taoiseach had slipped” and was also of concern to some Fine Gael activists in rural Ireland.

Party sources acknowledged that Mr Varadkar’s statements might annoy some, but felt that putting Fianna Fáil’s report on social issues at risk was a risk.

It has been claimed that this could be used to convince urban, liberal voters to vote for Fine Gael instead of for smaller parties that could form a coalition with Fianna Fáil.

Older Fianna Fáil personalities said the party would focus on outlining its plans for the government. She was confident of winning most of the seats. Leader Micheál Martin will not deviate from the general party strategy at the last minute.

High-level sources from Fine Gael said they would focus on attacking Fianna Fáil and the Greens as the party wants to convince Fine Gael defectors to return before election day.

Despite the strength of Sinn Féin in recent opinion polls, a senior party said that “Sinn Féin doesn’t matter to us,” although Fine Gael Fianna Fáil will follow what Mr. Martin said on the coalition with Sinn Féin issue, he will disagree ,

Mixed views

Fine Gael’s views on the party’s outlook are mixed after a series of polls has shown that this is behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

“You are probably tired of ours,” said a minister in rural Ireland about the electorate. “We have been there for nine years. They want change but don’t know what they want. But I still think we can withdraw it. “

A Dubliner TD said: “I detached myself from a very good set of mass photos today without considering the surveys. Am I reading it completely wrong? “

A number of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs said the Sinn Féin government question had begun to register with older voters who opposed such a prospect, especially after reporting on weekend newspapers.

However, some Fianna Fáil TDs reported being criticized at the door for ruling out a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féins leader Mary Lou McDonald asked voters again on Sunday to give her party a chance. The survey values ​​reflect “an energy and an impulse for Sinn Féin and for change”.

Sinn Féin has asked that Ms. McDonald be included in the final television debate of the campaign, which takes place between Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin on RTÉ on Tuesday evening.

RTÉ is expected to make a decision on this matter on Monday. Mr. Varadkar said Ms. McDonald’s participation would allow a review of Sinn Féin’s policies, while Mr. Martin said he had “no difficulty” with a tripartite debate. Labor has asked that all parties who can form a post-election coalition be included.

