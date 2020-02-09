advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would not speak to Sinn Féin to form a coalition after the elections.

At his count center in Dublin, he said Fine Gael was “incompatible with Sinn Féin”.

“We are ready to talk to other parties about how we can form a government and give this country a government that can spend the next five years resolving the problems that we have dealt with in recent years. “

When asked if he would speak to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald after reportedly contacting other parties, he said, “No, not yet, anyway.”

He added: “She was not in contact with me yet, we talked occasionally. As far as I know, she announced that she would form a left-wing coalition without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

“I am not sure if this is possible with the numbers, so it will take a few weeks before we are able to form a government.”

The fine Gael housing minister Eoghan Murphy TD

Miles apart

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said Fine Gael and Sinn Féin’s political platforms were “miles apart”.

“I don’t see where you can bridge that,” he said

At the RDS in Dublin, he added: “The suggestions they made would take us backwards from an economic perspective.

“What I ignore are the suggestions that Sinn Féin made in their manifesto.

“Proposals that tax workers, tax investments, and tax jobs, and would keep us from investing in public services that we have to do.

“It’s not about the voters and the people who support Sinn Féin, it’s about the very populist suggestions they make, and I don’t see any compatibility with Fine Gael’s responsible approach.”

Fianna Fáil coalition

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris said his party was still ready to talk to Fianna Fáil about a grand coalition.

While the party’s first preference was to form a government with other parties like Labor and the Greens, Harris said a coalition with Fianna Fáil was still an option.

“As a last resort, Fine Gael would try, in the national interest, to talk to Fianna Fáil about forming a grand coalition,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Fianna Fáil’s leader has ruled this out. Perhaps he thought it would be beneficial for the choice to do so. It has clearly not turned out to be correct. It is now a time for calm minds and for a lot of talking. “

Richard Bruton of Fine Gael

‘Pole’

Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton said he believed Fine Gael would be in “pole position” to form a government after the votes were counted.

On the RDS, he said that Sinn Féin’s transfers could be vital for some candidates.

“Most commentators said we were in third place, we took the lead. If we can take that into account in the seats in the Dáil, we will be on the pole position in terms of trying to form a government, but I suppose that is a long way into the future. We shouldn’t excel, no more than other parties should count their chickens long before they hatch. “

He was optimistic to keep his seat in Dublin Bay North.

“It is very early. I’m glad of what I know about the opened boxes that I’m fine.

“It is difficult to predict because no one has examined the transfers – in the detail you need – either the Sinn Féin surpluses or the many independents who contested this. I think it will be difficult to make an accurate prediction. I would say we will be back tomorrow morning and think about who, like in other countries, will have the last seats in our constituency. “

“I didn’t make it up”

Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, defended Fine Gael’s general election strategy and suggested that the electorate “was not really clear about what political changes would mean.

“What people wanted is change, but people didn’t think about what that change would look like and they didn’t paint a picture for themselves,” she said at the Cavan Monaghan Counting Center. “You didn’t really think it through clearly.”

She said that the result raised no questions about Mr. Varadkar’s leadership: “No way. Not in my opinion. I think Leo did a good job. “

Ms. Humphreys is likely to take second place in the constituency, but the election manager will be Sinn Féins Matt Carthy, whose surplus will be brought in by his colleague Pauline Tully.

She predicted that Fine Gael “would come about the same as Fianna Fáil to the 40-seat mark”.

She reaffirmed her refusal to discuss government-building talks with Sinn Féin and said the party would “sit down and speak to everyone except Sinn Féin”.

She defended the election strategy and said, “We didn’t do what Fianna Fáil did when they were looking for a third term; what they did was an advertising budget, it was buying the electorate.”

The voters would have underestimated the challenges that Brexit still poses. “Voters think for some reason that Brexit is done, it is not done, it is not nearly done, we know that, but sometimes emotions rule the heart, not the head.”

– Additional reporting, PA

