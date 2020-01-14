advertisement

This month in Guildford, an annual night of music, dance and food will benefit the Surrey Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program.

Tickets are $ 35 for this year’s Blues, set to take place Saturday, Jan. 25, in a lounge at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Winterdo winter, Agent C and Top Secret Band take up his cause.

The Tiny Bundles program is designed for pregnant mothers and families with newborn babies up to one year. “Pregnancy and the first year of a baby’s life are crucial for healthy development,” notes a post on surreyfoodbank.org. “Proper nutrition and support lay a good foundation for the rest of their lives.”

The Sheraton Hotel donates space for the annual concert and dance, and every cent collected is given to Tiny packages. Doors open at 7pm. at 15269 104. Ave., Surrey, and music begins at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit bluesforthebank.com or call 604-501-5566.

Now retired from the graphic design business, Chris Thornley still likes to sing and play harmonies on the Blues for the Bank.

“This year we thought of throwing some British blues – some Rolling Stones, some Animals,” said Thornley, a White Rock resident. “It will be a special group this year.”

The band also features singer Angela Clarke, Jim DeKleer on violin, Jeff Garland on bass, Terry Gerrard on sax, Dave Gilbert on drums and Bill Kudenchuk on guitar. As a special guest, Bruce Hayne is on the console.

“We’re looking to have a special guest or two,” Thornley added.

“It’s just a great night out every year, with food and lots of fun.”

In a way, the benefit event started in 2006 because Thornley wanted a reason to perform music at the fabled Yale blues bar in Vancouver, to celebrate his birthday.

“I decided, yeah, we’re going to play Yale, so I went down there and talked them into hiring our group to make a fundraiser for the food bank, which required a bit of fancy talking since I really don’t have one group, ”Thornley recalled in 2018.

“We did the concert and got up, I don’t know, a couple of thousand dollars for the food bank, in Yale, and we actually had to put up a bond with them – a check for $ 500 in case no one told about it event, ”Thornley recalled with a laugh. “And the morning after our event, I got a call from Yale saying, ‘That was fantastic, can you do it again? “And we’ve been doing it ever since. We came back to Yale the second year, and that was almost a lot there. We tried a few other places over the years but found a real Sheraton home in Guildford. “

