Large parts of the hospitals are practically closed, and some emergency rooms are no longer able to accommodate cars due to the ongoing crowding crisis, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA).

According to the Irish Organization for Nurses and Midwives (INMO), 621 patients were waiting for beds in emergency rooms on Wednesday morning.

The numbers represent a decrease in the 760 patients who had been waiting for cars on Monday and Tuesday. This was the highest value that INMO had ever recorded.

Dr. Donal O’Hanlon, President of IHCA, said patient safety is becoming increasingly at risk due to the emergency room crisis.

The health care system has traditionally been under heavy pressure on care at the beginning of the year during the winter flu season.

Health officials have ordered election operations to be canceled, and Health Secretary Simon Harris has pledged additional hospital beds to help relieve the emergency room.

Dr. O’Hanlon said, however, “Large parts of our public acute hospital services are now virtually shut down” because “important, time-critical operations are canceled.”

“The government’s proposed drip approach to opening a few hundred acute hospital beds a year is clearly not enough to alleviate the overcrowding that occurs year after year.”

hiring freeze

The Limerick University Hospital again had the highest number of patients on wagons on Wednesday: 63 were waiting for beds, followed by 46 patients in the Galway University Hospital and 43 in the Cork University Hospital.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said the trolley crisis put “unbearable pressure” on hospital staff and patients. The nursing union called for an “immediate end to the hiring freeze that is starving the health service of the staff,” she said.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), an organization that represents private and voluntary nursing homes, said that there are an estimated 2,000 beds available in the sector – in some cases due to delays in patient discharge from hospitals.

Last week there were 611 patients who could be discharged due to delays or brought to bed from hospitals. The number of patients with “late discharge” had risen from 537 in the last week of December.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO, said there was an “enormous disappointment” in the nursing home sector about the delay in patient discharge due to the difficulty of “accessing financial support or red tape within the hospital”.

He said in the past few days that the body of the nursing home had received requests from local HSE officials about available beds for patients to be released from two “overcrowded hospitals”.

urgency

“Over 20 beds from 10 nursing homes around the hospitals were identified within a few hours, but only one bed has been used since then. These hospitals are still very crowded.

“While daily discharges are taking place in nursing homes, the urgency and focus needed during this national emergency is not apparent,” he said.

A HSE spokeswoman said there was a “practical delay” between a patient’s permission to discharge and the time he left the hospital.

The spokeswoman said that the delay could be “lengthened” due to the lack of available home care support packages – if a patient’s work had to be done before returning home or if a patient was considering signing up for the state fair deal- Apply for a program that provides financial support for nursing home funding.

