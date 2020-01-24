advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization meetings on the coronavirus outbreak has united the island’s political parties, which are usually unanimous, especially as far as China is concerned.

Taiwan is not a member of WHO because of China’s opposition, which it sees as a Chinese territory without the right to participate as a separate entity in international organizations.

Taiwan was unable to attend a WHO emergency meeting on January 22 about the new virus, which has killed at least 26 people since it was created in Wuhan, China, last month. Taiwan only reported one case.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected this month from a landslide on a China defense platform, urged WHO this week to put political considerations aside and give her full access to virus updates.

“Taiwan is a leader in global epidemic prevention. At WHO, there has to be room for Taiwan to participate, ”she told reporters.

Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which advocates close ties with China, expressed its anger that epidemic prevention should have no limits.

“Please, WHO could leave political considerations aside. If Taiwan is the only country to be excluded from epidemic prevention work, it will leave a void and will not be beneficial to promoting epidemic prevention work worldwide, ”a statement said.

The mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je, a trained doctor who is not friends with Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party or the Kuomintang, added his disapproving voice.

“In recent years, Taiwan has been outside the global epidemic prevention system and has had no way to get first-hand information. This is a problem, ”said Ko, whose Taiwanese People’s Party won its first parliamentary seats this month.

The Taiwanese Disease Control Center also complained about the inability to receive first-hand information from WHO.

Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO emergency program, said in a press conference in Geneva on Thursday that they are working closely with technical partners in China, Taiwan.

By Ben Blanchard

