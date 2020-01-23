advertisement

REGINA – The owner of a Regina oil refinery where workers are locked in a contract dispute says there has been a discussion with the union about returning to the negotiating table.

But Federated Cooperative Ltd says it will not happen as long as union members continue to block access to the plant.

Unifor’s national president, Jerry Dias, says the company is moving its target goals when it comes to those conditions that must be met to resume shopping.

He says he will meet with Regina’s police chief following allegations of abuse earlier this week against 14 union members, including himself.

Dias says he is hoping Chief Evan Bray will contact the refinery, request a cooling off period, and ask the company to return to the table.

Dias says Unifor’s lawyers are looking at a judge’s decision to fine the union $ 100,000 for violating a restraining order on how long castrates can keep traffic in and out of the refinery.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020

