Prada took over the legendary Maxims Belle Epoque restaurant for its exclusive two-day member club Prada Moda, which offered an exhibition and lectures during the day, as well as dinners and parties at night. The exhibition entitled “Making Faces” dealt with the collection, monitoring and recognition of facial data and told the history of face detection and analysis using photographs, pages from textbooks on physiognomy, phrenological busts and measuring instruments used for the study from the 19th century to the present day faces and heads in the past two hundred years. There were also more modern digital installations with cameras that could determine the age of the guests – from Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber to Miuccia Prada themselves – within a period of five years. It may or may not have been manipulated for vanity aging.

CREDIT: Chloe Le Reste / photo courtesy

After working with the Swedish high street chain H & M last year, Valli pursued a similarly democratic appearance for his couture collection. “Sometimes the fashion world is too exclusive and sometimes it’s nice to be inclusive,” said the designer, who invited to a presentation at the Jeu de Paume Museum in Paris via social media. Looks were inspired by the gardens of the Amalfi Coast and muses like Jackie Onassis. They came in saturated hues like bougainvillea flowers and lemon gardens.

CREDIT: Yannis Vlamos / Courtesy Image

Alaia & Balenciaga: sculptor of form

The first day of the Paris Couture Week brought great news. Demna Gvasalia will revive Balenciaga’s couture heritage and present its first couture collection in 52 years during the next season’s couture week in July. However, the evening before, the Azzedine Alaia Association opened its doors for the private start of its Alaia and Balenciaga: Sculptors of Form exhibition. The show, which is open to the public until the end of June, shows silhouettes from the 80s from the Balenciaga archive, which belongs to the late Monsieur Alaia. These are paired with pieces from the archive of his own label. Game name? Show the dialogue between the two brands and the common elements of the creative and design process. The exhibition was opened to the public the following day and runs until the end of June in Alaia, 18 rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris.

CREDIT: Courtesy Image

CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Just like last season when she started, Sonia Rykiel’s former creative director showed her young line in an exclusive salon ambience – the salon of her own, more exclusive town house on the left bank. The premise for the collection is a more responsible use of fashion. The pieces are made to order from archival or raw materials that de Libran hopes will be passed on from mothers to daughters. In addition to “old friends” from last season, who were reinvented with new twists, the new models included a dress that was housed in a cage full of jewels. Another old friend, Manolo Blahnik, helped out again and lent the shoes for every look.

CREDIT: Julie de Libran dress

