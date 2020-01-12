advertisement

A new dusting of snow made for perfect conditions for fat fat bikers.

Many are preparing for a great race.

The Fat Chance Fat Tire bike race at Crystal Mountain will take place next Sunday.

Sunday, the runners had the chance to feel the course.

These fat bikers are taking advantage of this time.

“Just give people as many ways as you can to enjoy winter because winter is amazing,” said Sarah Anderson, partner of Iron Fish Distillery. “Today is just to give people the opportunity to see the course and see what they are doing on race day.”

The Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race expects to see between 100 and 140 riders.

“We have two races. We have a 45 minute run and a 90 minute run, “said Chris Remy, recreation manager at Crystal Mountain.

For beginners, Rémy says that the 45-minute run is suggested.

“You go out and do as many laps as you can in 45 minutes or 90 minutes for the main race,” said Remy.

The overlapped course is ideal for those looking to be on two feet rather than two wheels.

“It’s a large crowd of people. Real support. Lots of cow bells there. People are rooting everyone, “said Remy.

In terms of good driving weather, today was a perfect day.

“A day like this when there is good snow. It will be excellent driving conditions. Everyone is going to have a good time. It really softens the track, ”said Remy.

But even if more snow arrives next week, it won’t be a problem.

“They have very good tracks whatever the condition. It doesn’t matter if it’s five inches of snow or 15 inches of snow, “said Anderson.

Again, for all beginners, they say that the learning curve is quite easy when it comes to the big bike.

“People are always amazed how much they stand in the snow. Obviously, having a five-inch tire helps a lot, ”said Remy. “I describe it as rolling almost like you’re driving on the sidewalk sometimes because it’s so smooth and you can then enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan in the winter.”

