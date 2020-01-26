advertisement

Pop solo performance: “The truth hurts, ”said Lizzo

Pop Vocal Album: “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish

Pop duo / group performance: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Traditional pop vocal album: “Look now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson. Paak

Urban contemporary album: “Because I love you,” Lizzo

R&B song: “Say it,” PJ Morton with JoJo

Traditional R&B performance: “Hieronymus”, Lizzo

R&B performance: “Come home,” Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000

Rock song: “This Country,” Gary Clark, Jr.

$ ock performance: “This Country,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Contemporary blues album: “This Country,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Rock Album: “Social Cues”, cage of the elephant

Alternative music album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

Spoken Word Album: “Become,” Michelle Obama

American roots performance: “Holy honesty,” Sara Bareilles

American roots song: “Call my name”, I’m with her

Music album with regional roots: “Good time,” Ranky Tanky

Americana album: “Oklahoma”, Keb Mo

Bluegrass Album: “Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland

Traditional blues album: “Big, dark and handsome,” Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Folk Album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Producer of the year, not classic: Finneas

Music Film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé

Country Album: “While I’m livin,” said Tanya Tucker

Country song: “Bring my flowers now,” Tanya Tucker

Country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Country duo / group performance: “Speechless”, Dan + Shay

Rap song: “Lot”, 21 Savage with J. Cole

Rapperformance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Musical Theater Album: “Hades Town”

Metal performance: “7empest” tool

World Music Album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Roots Gospel Album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Comedy Album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

New Age album: “Wings”, Peter Kater

Improvised jazz solo: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album: “12 little spells,” said Esperanza Spalding

Jazz instrumental album: “Find Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau

Great jazz ensemble album: “The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band

Latin Jazz Album: “Antidote”, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Latin Pop Album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz

Latin rock, urban or alternative album: “El Mal Querer”, Rosalia

Latin tropical album: “Opus,” Marc Anthony

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): “De Ayer Para Siempre”, Mariachi Los Camperos

Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Dance / electronic album: “No geography”, chemistry brothers

Dance Recording: “I have to keep going,” said the chemical brothers

Film music for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution”, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Reggae Album: “Rapture,” coffee

Recording Package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A star Is Born”

Song written for visual media: “I will never love again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Engineered album, not classic: “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish

Performance / Song of the Gospel: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Gospel album: “Long live love,” Kirk Franklin

Contemporary Christian music performance / song: “God only knows” for King & Country & Dolly Parton

Contemporary Christian album: “Burn The Ships” for King & Country

Opera Recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

