Pop solo performance: “The truth hurts, ”said Lizzo
Pop Vocal Album: “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish
Pop duo / group performance: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Traditional pop vocal album: “Look now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters
R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson. Paak
Urban contemporary album: “Because I love you,” Lizzo
R&B song: “Say it,” PJ Morton with JoJo
Traditional R&B performance: “Hieronymus”, Lizzo
R&B performance: “Come home,” Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000
Rock song: “This Country,” Gary Clark, Jr.
$ ock performance: “This Country,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Contemporary blues album: “This Country,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Rock Album: “Social Cues”, cage of the elephant
Alternative music album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend
Spoken Word Album: “Become,” Michelle Obama
American roots performance: “Holy honesty,” Sara Bareilles
American roots song: “Call my name”, I’m with her
Music album with regional roots: “Good time,” Ranky Tanky
Americana album: “Oklahoma”, Keb Mo
Bluegrass Album: “Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland
Traditional blues album: “Big, dark and handsome,” Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Folk Album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Producer of the year, not classic: Finneas
Music Film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé
Country Album: “While I’m livin,” said Tanya Tucker
Country song: “Bring my flowers now,” Tanya Tucker
Country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Country duo / group performance: “Speechless”, Dan + Shay
Rap song: “Lot”, 21 Savage with J. Cole
Rapperformance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Musical Theater Album: “Hades Town”
Metal performance: “7empest” tool
World Music Album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo
Roots Gospel Album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Comedy Album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle
New Age album: “Wings”, Peter Kater
Improvised jazz solo: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist
Jazz Vocal Album: “12 little spells,” said Esperanza Spalding
Jazz instrumental album: “Find Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau
Great jazz ensemble album: “The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band
Latin Jazz Album: “Antidote”, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Latin Pop Album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz
Latin rock, urban or alternative album: “El Mal Querer”, Rosalia
Latin tropical album: “Opus,” Marc Anthony
Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): “De Ayer Para Siempre”, Mariachi Los Camperos
Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Dance / electronic album: “No geography”, chemistry brothers
Dance Recording: “I have to keep going,” said the chemical brothers
Film music for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”
Contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution”, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Reggae Album: “Rapture,” coffee
Folk Album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Recording Package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A star Is Born”
Song written for visual media: “I will never love again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Jazz Vocal Album: “12 little spells,” said Esperanza Spalding
Engineered album, not classic: “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish
Performance / Song of the Gospel: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Gospel album: “Long live love,” Kirk Franklin
Contemporary Christian music performance / song: “God only knows” for King & Country & Dolly Parton
Contemporary Christian album: “Burn The Ships” for King & Country
Opera Recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”