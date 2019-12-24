advertisement

A change of coach has not slowed the Indians’ commitment to the community.

It’s a whole new world for the Council Rock North girls’ basketball team.

In July, long-time trainer Lou Palkovics resigned after 29 successful years. In addition, the team lost four older starters from the quarter-finals last year. This is a team in transition.

advertisement

When coach Jim Roynan first told the squad about his leadership plans, Abby Jones – the only returning executive – had some concerns.

“At first I was a little hesitant because I wasn’t sure how it would work,” said Jones. “Obviously, our trainer chose the girls who will be on the board and he only got to know the girls – will he choose girls who work well together? I had no Idea.”

All doubts have been cleared up. The Leadership Council – consisting of Jones, juniors Emma Benson and Anna Cairone, Riley Hamilton and newcomer Jaden Wan – meets with Roynan once a week.

“After we met, everything clicked,” said Jones. “I think that’s a great idea. Girls especially – girls are very dramatic and it can get worse if you don’t end the problem from the beginning.

“Last week we met with the management board and we had minor problems here and there, and a week later they are already resolved. In addition, some of the newcomers may not feel comfortable talking to me or the trainer, and so on is a great way to communicate and get a thorough understanding of what you think about what is going on with the team. “

A highlight of the first weeks of the season was the adoption of three families by the Saint Vince de Paul Society in Hatboro. The team – divided into three groups and led by members of the board of directors – bought gifts for the families. Each family also received food for a complete turkey meal.

“It definitely brought us 100 percent together,” said Jones about a project the team had carried out two years ago. “They had a list of 7-10 things the family wanted – their size and age.

“My group had a 6 year old boy and he liked army trucks, so we got him army trucks, army guys, and he also asked about clothes, so we have a lot of toys and clothes. It was a great idea. I loved it.”

Jones is one of only four high school students on a list of 20. The group includes one senior, two juniors, four sophomores, and four freshmen.

For Roynan, the management board is not only an opportunity to keep up with the team, but also to develop young managers. According to Roynan, Jones sets the tone.

“It is really important, not only on the ground, but also on the ground because we are so young,” said the north coach about his captain. “I said to her:” In a way this is your team this year, but in a way it is your team next year because whatever they learn from you they will do next year. “

advertisement