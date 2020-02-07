advertisement

Part of the A52 in Derby will close for a month of night road works from Monday.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed between the Pentagon and Raynesway junctions, including the Wyvern Way ramps, to allow for work.

advertisement

From Monday February 10 until Friday March 13, the closure will be in place on weekday evenings from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work will allow Derby city council to install safety barriers at the edge of the roadway to protect the new A52 footbridge once it is erected later this year.

Linking Meadow Lane from Chaddesden to Wyvern and Pride Park, the old bridge, used by thousands of Derby County football fans, was demolished in May of last year.

After the creation of space for the construction of the large structure, the new walkway arrived on the site in December and work has been underway since to reconstruct its 23 sections.

The bridge is expected to be installed over the weekend of April 18-19, and will be set up using one of the largest cranes in the country. The crane itself will arrive on 12 trucks and will take five days to build.

The new footbridge takes shape on the side of the A52

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

After installation, there will be another two weeks of closings overnight while other work is being done. The bridge is expected to open to the public in early July.

Councilor Matthew Holmes, Deputy Chief and Cabinet Member for Leadership, Regeneration and Public Protection, said, “The program is progressing well and I would like to thank local businesses, residents and motorists again for their patience and their cooperation. When completed, the project will bring significant long-term benefits to the city. “

The new bridge is designed to be wider and safer as part of an A52 improvement project which costs taxpayers £ 40.3 million.

.

advertisement