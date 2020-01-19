advertisement

Part of a traditional Leicester pub should be turned into shisha.

Plans have been made to renovate the Bridle Lane Tavern near Belgrave Circle.

The old water point is no longer commercial, but the municipal council officers are studying proposals to put it back into service.

Timothy Healy of Public Inns Partnership has asked for permission to convert the coffee into a covered hookah and hookah bar.

He told council, “We will now be the new tenants who wish to build a smoking shelter in the garden to meet the legal requirement of 50% for hookah coffee.

“We are proposing to build a wooden shelter 2 meters from the existing fence of the building and 2 meters from the main site.”

Mr. Healy’s request indicates that there would be two full-time employees employed at the shisha bar if the officials authorized it. “

The pub, which was in the shade of the Belgrave Flyover until the flyover was demolished, is currently on board.

Samit Chamiya, 43, who lives near the pub, said, “I am not a smoker myself but I would not want to see the place just left and left until it falls apart.

“It could be popular with students (Leicester College) across the road.”

