By Timothy Kalyegira

KAMPALA – Last week, after the publication of the Ugandan O’Level 2019 exam results, I wrote a short article here explaining why these landmark national exams don’t matter.

I said that I would explain why in a follow-up article, using the American online retailer Amazon as a case study.

There is a reason why we have had thousands and thousands of UNEB applicants, why tens of thousands of university graduates each year, why some parents enroll their children in expensive international schools in Kampala, Nairobi or Johannesburg – but Uganda remains a weak country with low productivity and dependent on donors.

This is why, since last year, I have been proposing a shortcut to the misery of Africa, which is a European recolonization of this continent of slow people.

On May 14, 2017, I wrote a long article explaining the three levels of intelligence or ability needed to manage a modern nation state.

You can search for it, but for now I am going to reproduce an abridged extract of “level 3” intellect, abilities or knowledge:

“THE THIRD QUESTION – Internal mental resources

In the third category, there are still far fewer people. This category is practically nonexistent in Uganda and Africa.

(This) third level requires much more than knowledge, work experience or academic qualifications.

This requires internal resources. Many of them.

A person has to be METAL.

To transform a city, build a country, start a business that becomes international, launch a brand of consumer product like Coca-Cola or Colgate toothpaste and this is found in most homes in most countries of the world, requires a complex and energetic personality.

It takes tremendous mental motivation. Just think of the task ahead to overwhelm most people.

At this stage of large-scale national and international projects, even marking a AAAA at A’Level or earning a first class diploma or master’s degree at university is no longer enough.

This could explain why, after seeing them smile on the front pages of the newspapers after passing the UNEB exams, we no longer hear about most of these UNEB stars after they finish university.

This third category relates to applications – applied knowledge and applied effort, and both together.

How to start modernizing Bwaise or solving the chaos in Ndeeba? Who do you employ? Which company works and which machines?

And where do you find the contractor you need? Do you advertise them or just select a reputable one?

Do you shave the whole place and start again or do you create new buildings next to old buildings? Do you build tall buildings or bungalows?

Do you evict all the inhabitants of the slum, rebuild it and return them later or do you remake the slum in an upscale residential area and find elsewhere affordable housing for its former residents?

Do you install traffic lights or build a commuter train system? What do you do first, drain the flooded water or repair the road?

If you have to build a bridge over a lake or river in an isolated and hilly African country, how and where to start physically?

This level of advanced planning, problem solving, step-by-step thinking, consulting with your team, multitasking, layer-by-layer balancing of complex information and the demanding realities of managing both the overview wide strategic and micro daily details, is not for the ordinary person or the ordinary country.

It requires much more from us than a good education. It requires inner strengths that very few of us have.

Building an advanced and complex society requires certain cultural values, a certain intellectual orientation, a large amount of mental motivation and physical energy, good technical information, discipline, planning, motivation, persistence and ability to see clearly in our mind what is not yet visible. on the ground.

So far, very little in our culture, our education, our education, our political organization, our social relationships and our temperament has prepared us for this level of complexity.

Even if we had the best of free and fair elections, age limits and presidential terms, a small parliament, independent media, etc., we would still need help from the World Bank or Chinese companies. to build our dams.

This is why I believe that success for the individual and for society depends on IQ, temperament and mental focus.

Our current examination system, our collective societal mindset and our current culture do not address this third category.

I’m not even sure formal education alone can solve these third questions. “

This is the part, in my opinion, which is necessary to develop and transform a country.

So, before giving the Amazon case study, you can read the excerpt above.

People who say they did well on the national exams and have good university degrees but who were frustrated by government or society and who therefore moved to Canada, Australia or Sweden do not understand this level 3.

Any moderately educated or even brilliant AAA exam student can work at the World Bank, the UN, MTN or elsewhere. The systems are in place, the salary is good.

When I continue to refer to the African elite of class A being equivalent to European class C, what I mean is that class C is “the average man”, it is the civil servant, the person you meet in a city mall, the average white collar.

Class C works in large companies, organizations or government bureaucracies.

Class A CREATES them.

With a good engineering or marketing degree, one can work in MTN or Coca-Cola. It’s class C.

It takes class A to create an MTN or Facebook.

Anyone with a medical, social work, accounting or agricultural degree can find employment in Canada or Australia.

It takes class A to create a Canada or Australia.

We will discuss Amazon in Part 3 next time.

If you tend to tolerate spelling mistakes, if in this digital age you don’t mind video, graphics or photo quality, if you use photos and videos online without asking the owner’s permission or indicating a link to the source, then you are not A class.

If you tend to say that the details don’t matter “as long as we understand the message”, you’re not class A.

If there is in you an attitude that pretends that certain things do not matter, if the attitude “no matter” or “does not matter” exists in you, then you do not are not class A.

I’ll show you why this is so, using Amazon’s example and why in the past 25 years of the internet, digital technology and social media revolution, there has been virtually no African business in the photo.

