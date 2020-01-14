advertisement

The parliamentary elections will take place on Saturday, February 8, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The Taoiseach is expected to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin at lunchtime to request the dissolution of the 32nd Dáil by President Michael D Higgins.

advertisement

A Tuesday announcement from Áras said: “A Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, will visit Áras on Uachtará this afternoon, January 14, 2020, to ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve the 32nd Dáil and the new one Summon Dáil on February 20, 2020. ”

A Saturday poll day is uncommon, as elections have been held on a Thursday or Friday in the past few decades.

According to good numbers from Gael, the schools are not closed on Saturday, so the parents do not have to find alternative childcare options.

They also refer to the second referendum in Nice, which took place on Saturday 19 October 2002, and the children’s referendum, which took place on Saturday 10 November 2012.

The children’s referendum recorded a very poor turnout of 33 percent. The second referendum in Nice resulted in a 49 percent participation.

Mr Varadkar spoke to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and other opposition leaders after the cabinet meeting this morning and informed them of his decision.

This means that the Dáil will not meet tomorrow and the campaigns will begin now.

Brendan Harris and Jim Farrell put Taoiseach Leo Varadkar election posters on Navan Road on Tuesday. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era

Candidates, including the Taoiseach, have already begun mounting their election posters with Mr. Varadkar’s campaign posters posted on Navan Road this morning.

The move took place after the Taoiseach RTÉ announced at the weekend that it had made a decision at the time of the election but did not announce it.

Although he preferred a May election, Mr. Varadkar’s hand was forced when the vocal strength of his minority administration led by Fine Gael had waned in recent weeks.

A number of major sporting events will take place on Saturday, February 8th.

Ireland will face Wales in the six-nation championship at Aviva Stadium, while in Croke Park the match between Dublin and the Monaghan National Football League will be played.

A number of candidates, including Verona Murphy, who said she would run as an independent candidate in Wexford, and former MEP Marian Harkin, who will take up a seat in the Sligo / Leitrim constituency on Tuesday, announced their intention to run.

However, Dublin Bay North TD and Minister of Disability Finian McGrath confirmed that he will not seek re-election.

Mr. McGrath said: “I would like to announce that I will not be participating in the upcoming general election on December 33. I have carefully examined this matter and believe that this is the right decision for my family and me.

“I am far from retiring and will continue to engage in political activities to support disability issues. I hope that I can encourage some of the 13 percent of Irish people with disabilities to get involved in politics at local or national level. “

advertisement