President Kadaga urged the public to participate in Parliament Week from January 20 (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA– Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has revealed that Parliament Week is about to start and will run from January 20 to January 25, 2020.

Speaking to the press in Parliament on January 15, Kadaga said that Parliament Week provides an opportunity for the public to learn how Parliament works.

“One of the highlights is a plenary session in the main hall by members of the public. They freely choose the topical issue and their President. Above all, the resolutions of their debate are presented to the Plenary Assembly for consideration, ”she said.

She added that members of the public will be free to enter and know what usually happens in Parliament.

“The public will be able to visit all the departments, meet their deputies, debate in the Houses of Parliament and visit the parliamentary building.”

Kadaga said that among the events planned for the week of Parliament, a prayer breakfast would be held on January 21, 2020.

“The prayer breakfast is held each year to thank God for the previous year and to dedicate New Year’s business to God,” said Kadaga.

She said, “Sometimes we don’t have a place to sit people who come for public debate, I think that is something the public is waiting for.”

She urged the public to participate in the fundraising march for the construction of a rehabilitation center for people living with albinism on January 20.

