KAMPALA – Parliament is called upon to provide more platforms for the public to participate in the legislative and accountability processes implemented by Members.

According to Makerere University law professor Kabumba Busingye, Parliament is a reflection of society that calls for contributions from people who vote and sends legislators to represent them.

“If you get a Ugandan on the street and ask him if he knows the role of a member of parliament, very few of them will mention debating and passing bills. They will say that an MP is supposed to support them, which is not the case, “said Dr Busingye.

He added that the path to democratization would be difficult because of the fact that society has its own conceptions of how legislators play their representative role, which is widely misinterpreted.

Dr Busingye made the remarks during a stakeholder debate on Wednesday 22 January 2020. The debate is part of the activities of the week of the Parliament.

Irene Ikomu, a lawyer involved in advocating for good governance and democracy in Uganda, praised Parliament for reaching out to the public, in particular through the new mobile app tracking bill and called for more involvement.

“A good starting point to try to understand how to improve citizen participation is to ask what the public really needs in terms of engagement and participation; and who Parliament considers to be the public, “said Ikomu.

She also suggested that journalists should get information on complicated debates and break them down so that citizens understand them.

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo called on civil society to stop telling half-truths about democracy and the law that mislead the public.

“The government always admits its problems and challenges and comes in such dialogues to seek solutions,” said Ofwono Opondo.

Hon. Oboth Marksons Jacob (Ind, West Budama South), who represented the President, said such debates were healthy for resolutions to be made.

“Does Parliament have an intention and if we do it, does the public appreciate this intention?” This is the bridge being built so that you can get closer and appreciate what the institution is doing, ”said Oboth.

The debate also brought together MPs, the president of the FDC party, Patrick Amuriat, community leaders, student leaders and members of the public.

