Professor Mutebile faces budget committee for persistent bailout requests (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Parliament’s Budget Committee has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank, Pro Tumusiime Mutebile, to defend the persistent demands for recapitalization of the Bank of Uganda.

Professor Mutebile is scheduled to appear today, Tuesday January 2020, to explain why the Central Bank has pushed for recapitalization in the past three years.

The Central Bank in its 2020/2021 framework document submitted to Parliament, it needs UGX 481.7 billion as a bailout after a huge loss loss suffered up to UGX 855 billion compared to the profits UGX424 billion it had recorded in 2018.

The proposal became controversial when Minister of State for Finance and Planning David Bahati appeared before the budget committee to defend the national budget framework document.

the committee members instructed the minister to explain why the parliament should approve the BOU recapitalization proposal.

The members ordered that Mutebile appear before the committee today.

The committee’s reservation to recapitalize the BOU is shared by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan.

In its alternative document on the budgetary framework, Ocan says that the continuing need to recapitalize the BOU could be a sign of financial indiscipline.

It is concerned that BOU is seeking annual bailouts, but that it should perform better than the banks it oversees as the leading agency for monetary and fiscal discipline.

Parliament approves UGX. 210 billion to recapitalize BOU in 2017/2018 and UGX. 200 billion during the 2019/2020 financial year.

The Bank of Uganda Act 2000 provides that the authorized capital of the Bank of Uganda may be increased by resolution of Parliament to ensure the proper functioning of the bank.

However, the general accountant, Lawrence Ssemakula, declared last year to the Parliament that BOU suffered from deficits since June 2013 and therefore urgently needed money to avoid an imminent crisis.

The budget committee is expected to report to the House by the end of this week.

The 2015 law on public finances stipulates that the Parliament must approve the NBFP for the next financial year at the latest on February 1 of each year.

