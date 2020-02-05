advertisement

MP Odonga Otto was admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after exchanging blows with compatriot Anthony Akol last week (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Speaker of the Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asked the Clerk of the Parliament Jane Kibirige to strike from the record of Parliament a statement by the beleaguered Aruu County deputy Odonga Otto saying that she was violating the rules of Parliament .

The President issued the directive in Wednesday’s plenary after Otto spoke to complain about how he had been assaulted by his colleague, Anthony Akol, following a verbal and physical exchange between both on the premises of the Parliament.

In his statement, Otto said that Akol approached him twice saying he had a problem with Otto and one fateful day, Akol asked why Odonga was unpacking him in the riding he had received Shs300M from Madhivani for land at Kilak. a previous agreement had mandated only the inhabitants to sell the land.

Otto said, “He approached me and told me that we need to solve this problem locally. He then came down on me and there is no way I could have kicked him. “

Otto said he only chose a chair in self-defense after Akol threatened to throw the chair at him and after the fiasco, he was rushed to Nakasero hospital where the doctor said he was slightly injured.

“I suffered from ridicule as you can see in the laughter of the deputies and the pain. I ask for your indulgence so that this question be brought before the Rules and Discipline Committee. My people are very angry and we do not want to take this matter into our hands, said Otto.

However, Betty Among, minister of the authorities in the capital of Kampala, questioned the content of Otto’s statement, stressing that the legislator had accused of having fraudulently seized the land of Amuru, accusations which did not not been accepted in a personal statement.

Following this revelation, the President decided to reject the statement, saying, “It is not admissible under rule 54. Remove it from the record.”

