President (C) accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Government Whip listen to ICT director Fred Bbale explain how the application works (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The public will now be able to participate in the legislative process through a mobile application.

The mobile app called Bungeni was launched by President Rebecca Kadaga after the interfaith prayer service on Tuesday January 21, 2020.

The interfaith prayer service is part of the annual Parliament Week activities.

Kadaga said the mobile app will allow voters to participate in bill processes without necessarily going to the Parliament Buildings.

“I am not satisfied with the public input and that is why I have instructed our ICT department to develop this mobile application,” said Kadaga.

The President added that the application will be used to monitor progress on the bills and that comments will be submitted before the bills are passed by the whole House.

It revealed that the Parliament radio station was ready to be broadcast, but that there was no frequency to activate it.

“We have a radio station with state-of-the-art studios, but the Uganda Communications Commission gave us a frequency and then withdrew it. We have decided to launch the mobile application to fill this gap, ”she added.

ICT department director Fred Bbale said the public will also be able to present their petitions via the mobile app.

