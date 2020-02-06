advertisement

President Rebecca Kadaga during a plenary session (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga issued a month-long ultimatum to Michael Mawanda (East Igara) to present to Parliament the constitutional amendment bill to streamline the operations of the Bank of Uganda.

The President’s directive follows a request from Mawanda requesting additional time to introduce a private member’s bill that received parliamentary permission in August 2019, but the bill was never returned to Parliament.

advertisement

Mawanda said: “I am aware that the subject touches a strategic sector but the process is under way. Very soon, we will table the bill within two months. It is a strategic bill and we are examining various laws in different jurisdictions. “

However, Kadaga wondered why Mawanda had to go to other countries to make changes to the Ugandan constitution, to which Mawanda said it was not a question of comparing but of cross-referencing various laws in d ‘other countries.

Latif Sebaggala (Kawempe North) denied Mawanda’s request, saying that lawmakers had had enough time to point out that Parliament had a tight schedule before the 2021 general election: “We have a very tight schedule, unless he says he will put the bill aside and present it to the next parliament? “

However, Mawanda defended the extension by saying, “We are considering various laws that have strengthened the governance of central banks.”

The President then gave Parliament one month to table the amendments.

It should be recalled that Parliament authorized Mawanda to table the constitutional amendments after the expiration of the 90 days in which the Ministry of Finance had promised to make the amendments.

In his motion, Mawanda said that the bill intends to remove all of the powers of the Governor of the Uganda Bank to be the chairman of the BOU board of directors, which makes him make difficult decisions affecting the board of directors of the central bank.

Mawanda’s motion was based on a report on the closure of seven missing banks by the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), which highlighted the shortcomings of the Central Bank’s regulations.

The report notes that while Article 161 (2) of the constitution provides that the board of directors is made up of the governor, the deputy governor and up to five other members, the Bank of Uganda Act , in section 7, provides that the board of directors is composed of the governor, the deputy governor, the secretary of the Treasury and not less than four nor more than six other directors.

The Committee also discovered that currently the Secretary of the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi is a voting member of the BoU Council, something that the Committee protested and recommended to have the Secretary of the Treasury or his representative (not below the rank of Commissioner), as in other jurisdictions, should be a non-voting member of the Council.

COSASE underlined that the central bank’s board of directors did not adequately supervise management in the process of liquidating financial institutions, as the board did not require final reports on the liquidated financial institutions.

comments

advertisement