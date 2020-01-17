advertisement

Parktown Boys’ High School has asked South Africans to share their posts to find 13-year-old school boy Enock Mpianzi who was missing during a school camp at a lodge in Brits, Northwest Province.

The Yeoville teenager was part of an 8th grade group who arrived on Wednesday (January 15th) for an orientation camp at the lodge.

The following morning (Thursday), “it was determined that a boy had disappeared from the camp,” said Parktown Boys’ High in a media statement on Friday morning.

The Johannesburg School said: “The camp administration has initiated emergency measures that are supported by members of the local community and the SAPS emergency service.

advertisement

“The police search and rescue is on site and is already working in the area of ​​the river where water activity took place after the boy’s arrival.”

The school confirmed that Enock’s parents are at the venue and that “their thoughts and prayers are with the family during these traumatic times”.

The search continues today.

Please help us find Enock by sharing this post. #Entstehen

Posted by Parktown Boys’ High School on Thursday, January 16, 2020

A missing person’s report has been submitted and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Netshiunda Assen. – SAPS Brits: 079 607 6844/012 252 8520

Previous articlePoaching Suspect may be identified as a policeman with links to Pilanesberg Rhino Poaching

Jenni is a co-founder and editor-in-chief of SAPeople.com, co-author of The Expat Confessions and co-mother of three great daughters. After graduation, she worked as a TV producer, political researcher and journalist in South Africa before moving to London to interview film stars for international magazines and to tackle British teenage distress for London Weekend Television. She also lived in Australia and currently lives in France. Jenni is the happiest paddler in the Mediterranean or sips rooibos in the bush in Africa. Contact jen@sapeople.com

advertisement