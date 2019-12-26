advertisement

CALGARIA – An avalanche warning remains in effect for the mountains in British Southern Columbia and Alberta.

Parks Canada says the risk assessment forecast is significant on average for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks by Saturday.

This means that everyone in the mountains must carefully assess the snow and use careful and conservative route-finding techniques.

Parks Canada says controlling the demand to ski fresh powder on large features will be the most important factor in avoiding an avalanche.

She encourages climbing the lower corner slopes with little risk overhead and says there have been some close calls already.

The probability of natural avalanches is reduced, but the probability of causing an avalanche remains high.

Avalanche Canada has also had a special public warning in effect since Monday for the Sea-to-Sky region, the South Rockies, off the south coast of BC, Kananaskis Country, the Purcell Mountains, the Lizard Range-Flathead National Park and Wateron Lakes National Park .

She says recent storms sweeping through Western Canada threw a significant amount of snow on top of a weak, continuous layer within the snowstorm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 26, 2019.

