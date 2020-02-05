advertisement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – Father of student killed in 2018 Florida high school massacre apologized for disturbing President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech shouting as the president said that the rights of the gun owners were under attack.

Fred Guttenberg was escorted out of the gallery by security guards after shouting about his daughter Jaime killed just after the president said, “As long as I am president, I will always protect your right to the second amendment to keep and to bear arms. ” looked up at the heckling as he was taken away.

“I let my emotions take over,” Guttenberg tweeted Wednesday morning. “I just want to be able to face the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies” about the second amendment.

“Having said that, I shouldn’t be screaming. I am grateful for the overwhelming support I receive. However, I owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to behave with dignity throughout this process and I will do better in pursuing gun safety, ”tweeted Guttenberg, who was the guest of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Jaime Guttenberg, an aspiring dancer and gymnast, was 14 years old when she died with 16 other people on February 14, 2018, shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Her brother fled the physically unharmed shooting.

Fred Guttenberg, a 54-year-old real estate agent, has since become a staunch defender of gun violence. His group, “Orange Ribbons for Jaime,” advocates for a law bearing his name that would require buyers to pass a universal background check before purchasing ammunition.

Guttenberg also caught the attention of Congress in September 2018 when he attempted to shake hands with Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh during a break from the Senate confirmation of charges hearing. Kavanaugh looked at him, turned and walked away.

It was not the first time that a presidential speech in Congress was interrupted by shouts. In 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, shouted “You are lying” after President Barack Obama said his health care plan would not cover illegal immigrants.

