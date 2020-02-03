advertisement

A new parking sign installed in a county park just three days ago has already been “vandalized”, which means that the entrance barrier can no longer be locked.

Oakfield Park’s parking lot in Blaby had a new height sign installed on Thursday, January 30, but when parish council staff visited the park this morning (Monday, February 3), they discovered that the sign had been damaged.

Damage to the sign now means the door can no longer be locked and counsel says they will incur “a high cost to repair the barrier.”

The board has not yet determined how much the damage will cost.

Blaby Parish Council Deputy Director Lauren Withers said, “We don’t know how we’re going to do it right now, because we only found it this morning.

The metal sign has been folded out of shape

(Image: Blaby Parish Council)

“We don’t know if it is repairable or if we will have to reinstall the panel.”

Damage to the sign is treated by the board as “vandalism” because no one has come forward to say that they accidentally entered it.

Lauren added: “We are currently looking at video surveillance to see if we can determine what happened.

“If we find something, we will go to the police.”

In an article on the parish council Facebook page, the council asked people to come forward if they knew how the sign was broken to move forward.

The post said, “Have you ever wondered how your Council tax contribution is spent? Well, this is just one example, vandalism.

“If the person who had done this had contacted us to let us know, we would have treated it as an accident, however, as we heard nothing, we treat it as an act of vandalism.

“If you have information about the vehicle that did this, we invite you to contact us.”

.

