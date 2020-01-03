advertisement

Non-payment of TV licenses would be remedied by adding a “fine” or topping up a person’s property tax, and the fines for illegal parking would be eliminated in favor of a nationwide ban on new judicial service proposals.

Drivers with unpaid fines for violations of road traffic law could neither readjust nor sell their vehicles until they were paid.

According to the proposals, fines for motor vehicle and other crimes could also be imposed if, as with overdue taxes, civil debtors forcefully enter houses and confiscate property to sell it to settle a debt.

The Courts Service said the Payment and Recovery Act did not work as intended and believed that the logic behind the law to keep fines out of jail had been flawed all along.

“In practice, hardly anyone has been jailed for overcrowding, and some have been arrested as a means of paying off their fines,” said Angela Denning, director of the judicial service, about the system before the law came into effect exactly three years ago ,

legal validity

In correspondence with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Ms. Denning said the Courts Service asked to meet with a group of the Department of Justice that was reviewing the Fines Act.

In response to questions, the Irish Times Justice Department said the group was scheduled to meet in mid-January.

“The group is currently evaluating how to maximize the effectiveness of legislation and its implementation, including issues raised by the judicial service, for example,” the department said.

The judicial service is a member of the review group, which includes representatives of the Attorney General, An Garda Síochána, the Public Prosecutor, the Irish Prison Service and the Probation Service.

The judicial service believes that the courts should have no further involvement if a judge imposes a fine on a court to punish a crime, and their obligation to collect the fine is waived.

No performances

In her correspondence with the committee, Ms. Denning also said that the fine imposed by the Fines Act had not been tightened. Now fewer people paid on time, fewer fines were imposed, and more suspects didn’t go to court, she said.

“People now know that if they do not pay fines and therefore do not pay or are late or do not appear in court, they will no longer go to prison,” said a source.

In 2014, the courts collected fines of EUR 11 million, which decreased to EUR 7 million by 2018. The decrease occurred in the years when the number of fines imposed by the courts did not decrease.

Only 1.5 percent of people used a rate system to facilitate the payment of fines within the permitted timeframe. Only 26 percent of the fines are paid by the due date.

The Irish Courts Service declined to provide further comments when contacted by the Irish Times. His position was clearly stated in the documents sent to the committee.

