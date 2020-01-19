advertisement

The Ventures County Building at the corner of Crowchild Trail and Kensington Road N.W., is Calgary’s first acquisition of Kochrane-based Grand Central Properties.

Rare visitors to Cochrane will be amazed at the significant growth that has taken place. The number of residences and retail properties is impressive, and no more is being added.

Burnswest is planning Greystone, a major mixed-use development of its former gravel lands, and PBA Land and Development has approval for its planned 550-acre master community on the south side of the river.

But a Cochrane-based developer has also been busy with some construction projects and there are others in the works.

Grand Central Properties was launched in 2000 by a group of local business people – with the development of two independent buildings totaling 16,000 square feet – and currently has seven properties totaling more than 315,000 square feet in Kochrane, Red Deer and Calgary.

Randy Mabbott, an experienced real estate lawyer who moved to Cochrane from Calgary 30 years ago, sold his practice and is now president of the company.

After acquiring a site on former Domtar lands, the firm built an attractive 5,500-square-foot home for the Alberta Treasury Branch. The second building on Grand Central Place is a 10,500-square-foot professional building that was quickly leased to realtors, attorneys, a cafe / baker, a telecommunications company and a dentist.

Taking place on Grande Boulevard next to the building is a 39,000-square-foot professional Abbott team built for a full tenant house including engineers, medical doctors, physiotherapists and pharmacists. Next door is the Cochrane Community Health Center, a two-story, 50,500-square-foot state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the single tenant’s health care requirements, Albert Health Services.

At the corner of Grande Boulevard and Griffin Road W., Grand Central purchased land to build and rent in the city a protective services facility that houses fire enforcement, ambulance and bylaw operations.

These buildings are on the east side of a mall anchored by Safeway, and Grand Central bought two buildings in front of the grocery store parking lot, which houses TD Canada Trust, Smitty and a number of eateries and other retail stores.

All are fully leased and the company is now developing a 10 acre well located eastbound along Griffin Road, where the Sunnyside Greenhouses had a large warehouse. A Petro-Canada gas station and car wash is now open on the two-acre site.

The remaining eight acres are available for light industrial use.

These developments represent a major investment by Mabbott and his shareholders, but he has also gone further by purchasing two excellent properties in Red Deer and Calgary.

The Executive Place opposite City Hall in the heart of Downtown Red Deer is Grand Central’s largest property, a 104,930-square-foot, six-story, office podium with retail podium.

Its first acquisition in the Calgary market is District Ventures, a 36,000-square-foot mix of office and retail at the corner of Crowchild Trail and Kensington Road N.W. For many years the UMA Engineering office, it is now home to communications venture and market coffee Sunterra adjacent to a co-op liquor store.

Very notable, is another well-thought-out investment, one of many that has provided Grand Central shareholders with good dividends over 20 years of its business.

Mabbott runs a patient and conservative business, but is keen to buy or build to provide essential services in the secondary markets.

Notes:

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

