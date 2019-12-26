advertisement

B.C Lordco Auto-based Parts has expanded to Alberta. Shaun Wheater is the inaugural location manager in Calgary. Photo supplied.

Family-owned and operating since 1974, Lordco Auto Parts has grown to become Canada’s largest automobile parts distributor.

Based in Maple Ridge, B.C., is the largest distributor and seller of rear parts and accessories in that province, with 98 locations and more than 2,000 employees.

The company is known for Albertans traveling by road across B.C. and needed help, and his Cranbrook store has long served customers in the Calgary area.

A decision was made earlier this year to expand to Alberta, and Mike Warner and Johnathan Gheron of Cushman Wakefield were contracted to find an ideal property for its first location in Calgary. It has opened a large ship at the former Sears warehouse building on Glendeer Circle, beyond Calgary Auto Mall, renting an impressive 45,000 square feet of space – a true display of confidence in this market.

The man at the helm here is manager Shaun Wheater, who moved with his family to Calgary from Kelowna. A company man for 30 years, he began his career with Lordco in Vancouver as a young van driver. He soon switched to shipping and receiving, counter sales and then outdoor. Wheater moved to Kelowna to manage his shop there, and when territory manager James Ward was promoted to general manager at corporate headquarters, Wheater was given the responsibility to oversee the 12 sites in the Okanagan Valley region.

He says he jumped at the chance to host a new Calgary Lordco supercar designed with a 12,500-square-foot retail area that includes a dedicated truck hub.

This meant holding a fair to select its 30 staff, many of whom displayed a keen interest in vehicles or had worked in some type of vehicle work; as a young employee who had worked in a shop changing oils but had no customer relationships who is now happily producing a counter.

Also helping our economy would mean choosing six cars, a van and a light and a heavy truck.

The retail area – equipped with everything from straps to Bluetooth devices, horns to hooks – is impressive, but behind product displays is a large storage area that holds hundreds of parts. I never realized there were so many types and sizes of windshield wipers. Parts for import cars are brought directly from factories in Europe and Asia.

Chemicals, oils, de-greasers and hoses of all sizes; truck, RV and marine equipment; engine parts and welding supplies are methodically arranged across the line on the rack lining. The Lordco Calgary location supplies body shops with essentials plus custom-fit colors. It has an industrial room where you can build casings of any size for automobile, marine, RV and forklift.

Bringing a unique family-run business since the untimely death of founder Ed Coates in 2014, his wife Marlyn has taken over as president and their four children all hold executive positions at headquarters, still located in Maple Ridge .

General Manager Ward says, “We think this is a great time to bring the Lordco brand to Alberta and we look forward to providing a high level of customer experience in the local Calgary market, from the professional installer to the enthusiast of vehicles. “

Wheater says the company is looking forward to announcing more locations within the city, as well as continued expansion to major centers across the province.

