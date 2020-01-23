advertisement

Adad Russill (L) and Jamie Clark, directors of Systemic Architecture.

The word systemic is about a system as a whole rather than a separate part, which made it a good choice as a name when Jamie Clark founded his architectural company.

His desire was to create a firm that would provide a client experience, balancing creativity with a uniformly structured work process, in which he would incorporate conceptual design through project delivery.

Clark started Systematic Architecture at his kitchen table in 2013, and by 2015 was able to retrieve Russad Russill – whom he had met in 2007 while working for Gibbs Gage Architecture – as his partner. Russill began his career with Ron Goodfellow at his stunning center in Blackfoot Crossing Historic Park, and had worked with Norr Architects when Clark approached.

They gained great experience working with large architectural firms, but both had a desire to provide a different service, capable of being on a project from start to finish.

Clark grew up in Ontario and studied for his architectural degree at McGill University. With an interest in the effects of urban design on crime, he was accepted into a two-year program at Trinity Hall, University of Cambridge, to earn a master of philosophy, criminology – a degree that has helped secure an interesting job here. Russill grew up on a farm in Southern Alberta and studied his architecture at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Both principles have the same balance of values ​​but different perspectives – a benefit to be able to express different opinions.

Soon after launching his company Clark was awarded the design of the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Center, a state-of-the-art 13-court facility, premier seating and viewing areas, fitness room and restaurant / lounge.

Since then, the firm has been successful working on a variety of projects for a portfolio of clients that continue to seek their expertise.

Clark’s interest in criminology led him to be chairman of the John Howard Association board, and after his term in office System was asked to be the record architect for the society’s new four-storey Bedford House – serving 32 residents – and the adjacent Gordon Sand Community Building Services.

His understanding of the sensitivity surrounding the development of such a building within a community led to the System also being asked to turn the former abandoned seven-storey hotel on the Edmonton Trail into 79 residential apartments for the Calgary Drop-In Center.

Systemic has enjoyed working with developers keen to build unique offerings.

Basecamp Resorts has commissioned Systemic to create some features not typically found in Canmore’s hospitality sector, resulting in a relationship that has opened three new properties and renovated the former Bow Valley Motel on the Main Street Hotel 25-room lamphouse.

Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts is another long-time client who approached Systemic to address the owner’s needs for its Banff hospitality staff, and owner Western Securities also recently hired Systemic to update the facades of its Willow shopping center Park Village.

Melcor Developments has been successful with the County campus style park on N.H. Boulevard. The Country Hills .; Systemic is responsible for the design of four commercial buildings totaling 50,790 square feet in the Lower Palace Area.

86,100 square feet in seven used mixed-use buildings are just for La Caille Group in its eight-acre site at Sky Pointe Landing.

Add housing to Fort Chipewyan, new North Star Ford in Cochrane, another Ford sale in Grande Prairie, retail / office on Marda Loop, plus some residential projects for Birchwood Properties in Calgary and Cochrane, and this partnership of Clark and Russill and their team of skilled staff have built an impressive architectural firm in a relatively short time.

