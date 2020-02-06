advertisement

Brett McDermott in his new location for our Brett coffee and online marketplace at 29th Avenue and 14th Street S.W.

Having a passion for cooking is a big help when opening a new restaurant, and being armed with a degree in business is a huge bonus.

This is the story behind Brett McDermott and his cafe, Our Daily Brett – now in a new location at the corner of 14th Street and 29th Avenue S.W. – where his experience and the loyalty of his clients have given him a tremendously successful start.

McDermott grew up in the family home in Upper Mount Royal but went to St. Mary’s University in Halifax to get his business degree. Upon returning to Calgary in 2008, he worked for a time in insurance and with Xerox, but fueled his enthusiasm for fine dining by working the evening for two years at The Cookbook Co., assisting with cooking classes and supply with private meals. He says it was a great experience to introduce him to many great chefs.

He decided to pursue his passion and left the business world to start a catering business for Petite Restaurant at 10th Avenue S.W. But after being there for only four months, he arrived at work one day to find fire trucks and learn that he was suddenly out of work, so he chose to go out on his own.

Starting in what McDermott calls an “Underground Kitchen” in the basement of a friend’s home in Springbank, he started out as a private chef offering full-service home and office services.

Success meant he was able to open his original Our Daily Brett on 14th Street S.W. on 25th Street in 2014. Still running a health food business with a focus on snack food, he quickly withdrew regulations that began requiring additional offers. But the cafe had only minimal seating – 18 side by side.

When Jim Michell, his owner at Certus Developments, told him of his plans to build a mixed-use property farther on the corner of 29th Avenue, McDermott put in an early bid for the corner site and with the help of the owner local Gunther Kaun Architects has doubled its size with the opening of Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe in the new location.

It is a mix of modern materials and familiarity to its customers including details saved from the previous location.

The 2,400 square feet allow for online cooking space, 50 seats indoors and an 800 square foot patio, a lifestyle market and a bodega that sells local and imported goods and products.

The restaurant is already doing a thriving brunch – an excellent Espresso and Kombucha drive at the tap – and the lunch business, and as soon as it gets its liquor license it will extend hours to serve a menu set up at dinner.

McDermott has a keen interest in the health of this city; both in the service of “good honest food” and in participating in the growth of a creative hospitality industry. He employs 30 people at Our Daily Brett, owns Neighborhood Coffee in Altadore, and has a production kitchen in Bonnybrook that he shares with Pioneer Butchery and Charcuterie. And its catering division under the administration of Andrew Rowe that has been renamed Salon Catering & Events continues to thrive as a leading contributor to the business.

His next project is to reopen his former 25th Street farthest northbound location on Route 14 as a 30-seat pizzeria and wine bar. It will do much to help foot traffic in the area where McDermott grew up and is as keen to look renewed as a prosperous community.

Notes:

Aspen Properties has introduced a program that provides its tenants with the opportunity to build facilities throughout its portfolio in Calgary and Edmonton. Aspen Cube is an initiative that will allow tenants the flexibility of using amenities based on their day-to-day location rather than their physical location in the office. In the 3.8 million square feet of prime commercial office space that owns and manages downtown Calgary and Edmonton, there are more than 90,000 square feet of facilities including tenants’ halls, fitness facilities, golf simulators, sports courts and flexible space. work for use wherever tenants happen to be. Scott Hutcheson, the executive chairman of the board, says, “Aspen Properties is proud to start the Aspen Club. We understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the need for an increasingly relaxed corporate culture.”

