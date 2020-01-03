advertisement

An overview of the Firehall Distillers building under construction in Okotoks. Art supplied for columnist David Parker. January 2020.

New Year’s greetings always offer good wishes for the months ahead and, despite the ongoing setbacks, our business people are resilient and determined to make this year a success.

It is unfortunate that small business, always warned after the cement that binds our economy together, has been hit so hard, especially by the borough, as high taxes have forced many people to shut down over the past year.

The restaurants suffered a hefty but more open fee, and I look forward to enjoying a local craft beer at the soon-to-open Kensington Crescent, where – thank goodness – we were promised smaller portions of pub food . A pellet and a pickled egg make for a good lunch.

We can also expect an opening of another Concorde restaurant in the recently completed, very attractive M2 building in East Village. It will boast the best outdoor summer courtyard in town, overflowing on the banks of the Arch.

That area has been booming and will become more vibrant and acceptable as a residential area when the grocery store opens in the RioCan development beyond the back of Bow Valley College.

The first grocery store in decades in the community will be welcomed not only by the growing number of East Village residents, but a blessing to those living in Inglewood / Ramsay and Bridgeland.

I can remember a Safeway store there and the long-awaited No. 1 Co-op on 11th Avenue in Beltline; the number of new residences being built in the inner city will appreciate a nearby place to buy their groceries.

It’s exciting to see so many cranes back downtown, though most will offer new apartment units. And that’s good because we need more people living downtown for the benefit of retailers and restaurants, as well as allowing more people to cycle or walk to work.

Telus Sky may be the last office tower to be essentially built in some time, but it also includes 30 floors of high-end residential apartments. Above 12th Avenue at the corner of Macleod Trail is the first phase of mixed-use development with One Properties, which after completion will add 650 more residential units – plus 16,500 square feet of retail. And at the opposite end of town, the first West Village development tower of the Cidex Group has been completed; three towers on the former Stampede Pontiac site overlooking Shaw Millennium Park mean 554 units.

Higher housing developments are being planned, which could well gather in the city center and speak well of the confidence of developers in this city.

We will also see a continuation of a healthy suburban sector in 2020, with many operations in industrial, office and retail leases. The main malls are largely complete, with the exception of a few smaller units, and shoppers at Market Mall are looking forward to the opening of the Cinema on the west side of the property.

But some of the most interesting developments will take place in the surrounding communities.

Okotoks residents will welcome Firehall distances to the city area, and also within Burnswest city limits has announced its Southbank Business District overlooking the Sheep River. In Cochrane, the same company is moving forward with its residential and light industrial development in Greystone on its former gravel lands, while PBA Land is managing a planned 545-acre Southbow Landing master community on the south side of the river. Chestermere is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada and that growth will continue with the recent acquisition of 580 acres of land on the east side along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Their growth is good for this city as well; for our retail industry and also for our employment sector, with probably people moving against the flow of incoming traffic to ease our main arteries.

Although many people are still getting hurt due to layoffs, some have been able to use their brains and experience in other industries; especially in high tech, in which this city is home to several world-class enterprises.

This is a sector that needs to be supported; David Bisset made a wonderful $ 30 million donation to SAIT to develop a future school for advanced technology, but graduates will be gone if no jobs are available.

The biggest problem is finding capital, so I hope Calgary Economic Development will provide some of its $ 100 million investment fund to local companies in need of a boost.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

