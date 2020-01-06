advertisement

General Manager Matt Stewart and GM Assistant GM Christina Toth of Free Home – Kensington Local Beer Opening and Food Hall. Photo supplied

The restaurant business in this city is not for the faint of heart. It’s hard.

But there are those who understand that the way to attract and retain customers is to be attentive and welcoming, and to provide good food at reasonable prices.

One of the best is Stephen Reid of Creative Restaurants, who using this formula has enjoyed great success with his popular city properties that include, Cibo 17, Bonterra Trattoria, Posto Pizzeria, Mill Street Brewery, and Rose and Crown in Banff.

Next week, the visionary businessman with a variety of diversified properties and investments will open the Free House, a beer and food parlor in the heart of fashionable Kensington. The district is becoming increasingly populated as well as being a destination for a good variety of great food.

Free House is located in the recently occupied space of Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, right inside the Kensington Crescent.

The interior has been completely refurbished to welcome patrons to a long bar that proudly serves only regional craft beer. Quality rules on quantity. Reid is offering the best he can find from local breweries and local distilleries and, going many steps further, will invite brewery masters and distillers to the Free House to talk about their brands, and he plans to organize brewery tours of breweries often found in industrial-road areas.

Reid has always promoted internally when opening a new venue, so his staff at the Free House have all been with the company for several years: general manager Matt Stewart (seven years), assistant GM Christina Toth (four years) ), and chef Joe Lavergne, who has been with Creative for 10 years, most recently at Bonterra.

They constantly listen to customers and Lavergne says he told many of the foods in the drinks are presented in portions that are too large. The quality from his new kitchen will be first class, pairing the food with the 24 local beers, but it will be possible at the Free House to simply enjoy a pint with a pickled egg for lunch. And community boards are great tile-sharing spots.

The 40 seats in the tranquil bar, tasting room and store – offering all sorts of foreboding by suppliers – will make for a fun pub to visit, but Reid is also making exciting changes to some of his other establishments.

The second floor of the Cibo 17 will continue its popular food made fresh, made to share, served when ready, but at street level it has been remodeled as an Italian retail market serving hot and cold, lunch, and kidnapped dinners.

Mill Street Brewery on the other side of 17th Avenue is being revamped as a play bar, with the likes of shuffleboard inside and boxing outside.

And the great news is that Reid has formed a joint venture partnership with Concorde Group’s successful Calgary restorer Victor Choy to transform the legendary Wild Bill’s Salon into Banff’s Towne Center Mall, across the road from Rose & Crown, at National Banff. It will offer seats for 500 in its 12,000-square-foot entertainment space.

Reid has a lot on his plate but will no doubt continue to run some of our most popular and successful restaurants and bars.

Notes:

• Calgary won the bid to host the 24th World Petroleum Congress in 2023, but the event is already drawing attention within the energy industry. On Feb. 12, the Canadian WPC Association is hosting an evening at the Hyatt Calgary Regence Hotel with Jeff Shellebarger, former president of Chevron America Exploration and Production, who will share his thoughts on the current state and future of the oil industry in North America and the world.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

