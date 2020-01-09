advertisement

Ellen Parker, CEO Parker PR and board member of Dress for Success, donated clothing to her clients. Photo supplied

Going to a job interview can be disturbing; Being properly dressed for this occasion can make it easier and feel safe.

What about women who don’t have the right outfits?

The answer is Clothes for Success Calgary, the local chapter of a global organization operating in 30 countries that helps empower hundreds of women in this city and area to achieve economic independence and thrive in both work and life.

Dress clients for success have been referred by a partner agency and provided a job interview, but do not possess the appropriate clothing to make an effective impression.

The organization runs a boutique in Inglewood where customers are provided with fashionable clothes and accessories, tailored to their individual needs and preferences, to help them feel safe.

The organization was founded in New York in 1997 and the Calgary chapter was launched in 2011, but almost folded due to lack of funding. But thanks to the leadership of Ayden Athwal, chairman of the local board of volunteers, it went through a strong overhaul four years ago and is today a prosperous and successful organization, still with only one paid staff member – the store manager.

Assisted by about 40 keen volunteers, the current board of 11 are all dedicated, hardworking women who show their support in many ways, including customer service at the boutique store.

A good example is Ellen Parker, founder and CEO of public relations firm Parker PR, who serves on the board providing her expertise in communications, fundraising, events and seeking partnerships.

Initially, the organization will hold potential types of small funds to raise the necessary capital. Thanks to Parker, she now has a solid partnership with Holt Renfrew, which raised $ 50,000 last year – thanks to Holt Renfrew’s 10 percent sales bid from its annual Dress for Success, plus all proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction.

The newly opened Hawthorn Dining Hall at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel will host its second annual fundraising gala as a major local event in support of International Women’s Day, celebrating women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements. Scheduled for March 2 with an expected crowd of 700 – with presenting sponsor Richardson GMP and hosted by singer-songwriter Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – the evening will showcase the latest Park style trends.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Clothing for Success.

Parker says that until a few years ago, the number of assisted women was about 200 a year. In 2019 that figure jumped to more than 400 and the organization is currently looking for larger storefronts. With its lease expiring at the end of March, it is looking to double in size, seeking a generous 2,000-square-foot landlord that can be easily accessed by public transit.

Many of her clients are from women’s shelters or demolished homes that have never owned a good variety of clothes. Parker says that while helping out at the store she has met women who say she has never been asked what kind of clothes they prefer.

All donated clothing is of good quality and, thanks to another excellent partnership with Tasha Fishman of Fishman Personal Care Cleansers, every item is cleaned before being blushed.

Due to the volunteer work board, good partnerships and well-planned events, Calgary Success Apparel is now financially viable and seeks to expand its services to the surrounding communities.

